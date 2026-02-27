Reliance Infra, Reliance Comms share prices hit 52-week lows; here's why
Reliance Infrastructure declined as much as 4.5 per cent the 52-week low of ₹89.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE)
Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
Listen to This Article
Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Communications share prices today
Shares of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Communications, and Reliance Power hit their respective 52-weeks low in Friday's session as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani.
Reliance Infrastructure stock declined as much as 4.5 per cent to hit a low of ₹89.70 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Similarly, Reliance Communications and Reliance Power fell 4.44 per cent 3.92 per cent, respectively, to their 52-weeks low of ₹0.86 and ₹24.25.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Communications shares have declined 59.41 per cent and 58.86 per cent, respectively. The power company's share price fell 30.33 per cent during the same period. In comparison, the Nifty50 declined 3.28 per cent.
At 1:22 PM, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power share prices were trading 4.03 per cent and 4.3 per cent down, respectively. Reliance Communications share price was trading lower by 4.44 per cent, compared to a 0.81 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
Bank of Baroda fraud allegation
The CBI has launched a new probe into industrialist Anil Ambani and his firm Reliance Communications, following allegations of loan fraud. The case involves an allegation of cheating Bank of Baroda between 2013 and 2017. The alleged financial irregularities resulted in a 'wrongful loss' of over ₹2,220 crore to the state-run lender.
Also Read
The investigation was triggered by a formal complaint filed by the bank earlier this week on Tuesday, according to a PTI report.
Following the registration of the case, the CBI executed coordinated searches at Ambani’s private residence and the official headquarters of Reliance Communications, PTI reported, citing a source. The investigators have seized various documents, specifically linked to the loan transactions in question.
According to the allegations in the first information report (FIR), the Bank of Baroda has suffered a loss of more than ₹2,220 crore because of the loans Reliance Communications availed. These loans were likely diverted and misutilised by creating fictitious transactions with related parties, the PTI report said. READ | SFB shares fall after Bihar passes Microfinance Bill 2026; analysts weigh
Analyst view
"Several Anil Ambani-led group companies have reported weak profitability metrics, stressed balance sheets, and inconsistent cash flows. In many cases, return ratios remain subdued, and debt servicing ability has been a key concern. While there have been periodic rallies driven by news flow, restructuring expectations, or speculative activity, these moves have largely been sentiment-driven rather than supported by sustained earnings revival," said Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset.
He added: The Group's telecom and finance arms have faced insolvency proceedings in the past, and although certain restructuring efforts are underway across entities, meaningful turnaround visibility remains limited. Infrastructure and power businesses are capital-intensive and require stable cash flows and refinancing ability, which has historically been a challenge.
At this stage, these stocks fall into the high-risk, high-volatility category. Any upside would be contingent on successful deleveraging, asset monetisation, regulatory clarity, and credible operational revival. They are not core portfolio compounders but speculative turnaround plays suited only for investors with high risk appetite and disciplined position sizing, he added.
==============
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Topics : Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Communications Reliance Power Markets stock market trading Nifty 50 Buzzing stocks buzzing stock
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 1:45 PM IST