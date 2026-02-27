Dividend, bonus, stock-split: These 12 stocks to remain in focus next week
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus as they trade ex-date following announcements of corporate actions, including dividend payouts, bonus issues, and stock-splits
Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company, Varvee Global, Naperol Investments, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, John Cockerill India, Eighty Jewellers, Engineers India, LKP Finance, Meera Industries, and Silver Touch Technologies are set to trade ex-date in the first week of March 2026 following announcements of corporate actions, including dividend payouts, bonus issues, and stock splits of equity shares.
Notably, trading in the stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, on account of Holi celebrations.
Among these, Naperol Investments, John Cockerill India, Eighty Jewellers, Engineers India, and SBI Life Insurance Company will trade ex-dividend. LKP Finance and Silver Touch Technologies will go ex-date for bonus issues, while Varvee Global, Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, Meera Industries, and Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-date for stock splits, showed the BSE data. The eligibility of shareholders for these corporate actions, however, will be determined on the basis of the record dates fixed by the respective companies.
Stocks trading ex-dividend
Among the dividend-paying companies, John Cockerill India has announced a final dividend of ₹7 per share, with March 6, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Naperol Investments has declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share, with March 4, 2026, set as the record date. Engineers India has announced an interim dividend of ₹1.50 per share, also fixing March 6, 2026, as the record date.
SBI Life Insurance Company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.70 per share, with March 6, 2026, as the record date. Eighty Jewellers has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share, with March 7, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Stocks trading ex-date for bonus issue
LKP Finance has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 4:1 and will trade ex-date on March 6, 2026. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also March 6, 2026.
Silver Touch Technologies has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, with the record date fixed as March 6, 2026.
Stocks trading ex-date for stock split
Varvee Global has approved a stock split from a face value of ₹10 per share to ₹5, with March 2, 2026, fixed as the record date.
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network will trade ex-date for a stock split from ₹10 per share to ₹1, with March 5, 2026, set as the record date.
Meera Industries has announced a stock split from ₹10 per share to ₹5, fixing March 6, 2026, as the record date.
Silver Touch Technologies has also approved a stock split from a face value of ₹10 per share to ₹2, with March 6, 2026, fixed as the record date.
