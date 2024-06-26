Reliance lifts benchmark indices to new highs; Sensex eyes 80k, Nifty 24k

A sharp rally in shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), the country’s most valuable firm, propelled the markets to fresh highs on Wednesday. The upward move was also supported by sustained gains in private sector banks and buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The Sensex ended the session at 78,674, gaining 621 points or 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index ended at 23,869, up 147 points or 0.6 per cent. Both indices ended at a fresh record high for the ninth occasion this month. Given the strong upward momentum, experts believe it is only a matter of days before the Sensex and the Nifty hit the 80,000 and 24,000 milestones, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On a month-to-date (MTD) basis, both indices have gained 6 per cent and are on course to post their best monthly gain since December 2023. The broader markets have outperformed this month, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gaining 9.5 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 rising almost 7 per cent.

Shares of RIL rose 4.1 per cent to end at a new record of Rs 3,027.4, valuing the Mukesh Ambani-led firm at Rs 20.5 trillion. RIL, which has the second-highest weightage in both the Sensex and the Nifty, accounted for more than half of the gains made on Wednesday. Other top contributors were ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank—all of whom ended at new record highs.

Market players said the gains were due to strong buying as investors pivoted toward blue-chip stocks. Optimism about big announcements during RIL’s forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) also underpinned gains.

The gains in telecom majors were based on expectations of tariff hikes.

"The domestic market hit a new peak, bolstered by a rally in large-cap stocks, where the valuation is relatively fair. In contrast, mid- and small-cap stocks saw profit-taking due to valuation concerns. Currently, the financial and consumption stocks are catching up, driven by improved balance sheets, a strong GDP growth forecast, and softening inflation. Global market sentiment reflected similar trends, with a consensus on imminent rate cuts," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Better macroeconomic indicators have also boosted sentiment, with the release of current account data for the March quarter this week showing India had posted a current account surplus for the first time in 10 quarters.

"Selective heavyweights have been driving the index gains, with Reliance making a significant impact. We anticipate some volatility on Thursday due to the scheduled monthly expiry of June derivatives contracts. Despite this, we reiterate our recommendation to continue with a ‘buy on dips’ strategy, focusing on specific sectors and themes for stock selection," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research, Religare Broking.

Analysts said there would be continued support from both retail and institutional investors. The market breadth was mixed, with 1,960 stocks declining against 1,922 advances.

Going forward, the Union Budget and the results season will determine the market trajectory.