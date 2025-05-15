Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Remsons Industries shares fly 17% on deal win; check other details here

Remsons Industries shares fly 17% on deal win; check other details here

Remsons Industries share price zoomed after the company announced that it secured an order worth ₹300 crore ($35 million) from Stellantis North America.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Remsons Industries share price: Auto products maker Remsons Industries shares were in demand on Thursday, May 15, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 16.84 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹139.80 per share. 
 
However, at 10:55 AM, Remsons Industries shares were off day's high, and were trading 13.46 per cent higher at ₹135.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.13 per cent higher at 81,439.79 level.
 

What sparked the rally in Remsons Industries share price?

 
Remsons Industries share price zoomed after the company announced that it secured an order worth ₹300 crore ($35 million) from Stellantis North America.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Remsons Industries said, “We are pleased to announce that the Company Remsons Industries Limited has received the business Award from Stellantis N V, North America- for the supply of control cables. Key Highlights: Order value more than ₹300 crore, one of the largest orders in Remson's history; Delivery schedules for this contract will commence from next financial year onwards.”
 
Under the deal, Remsons Industries will be supplying critical components for vehicle platforms such as the Jeep Wrangler and RAM. The company shall also supply products for Smart car and 3-Wheeler into Stellantis Europe.

“This is not just a new project; it is a moment that defines our journey and reaffirms the faith that global automotive leaders place in our capabilities, quality, and commitment,” said Rahul Kejriwal, executive director of Remsons Industries.
 
Last month, Remsons Industries acquired Astro Motors, a three-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing company. Astro Motors is engaged in the business of developing and manufacturing electric vehicles for cargo, loaders, passengers and micro mobility.
 

About Remsons Industries

 
Remsons Industries is a manufacturer of automotive OEM components, serving two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles across India and globally for over 50 years. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon, Pune, Pardi, and Daman in India, as well as in Stourport and Redditch in the United Kingdom.
 
Remsons' product portfolio includes high-quality components such as control cables, gear shifters, pedal boxes, winches, lighting systems, and sensors—supplied to leading OEMs both in India and internationally.

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 BSE Sensex Indian equities share market S&P BSE Sensex Indian stock markets

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

First Published: May 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

