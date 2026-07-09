Rental income trajectory of The Phoenix Mills gets a consumption boost

Consumption at its operational malls during the June quarter came in at Rs 4,727 crore, up 32 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 11 per cent on a sequential basis. This was much higher than the Street's expectation of 25 per cent growth for the quarter. HSBC Research points out that this is the third consecutive quarter of 25 per cent-plus consumption growth for the mall operator. The brokerage highlights the strong revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth across both hotel assets, with office occupancy inching up slightly. It has an Accumulate recommendation with a target price of Rs 2,230.

The performance, according to the company, was supported by healthy consumption trends across the portfolio, with double-digit growth across most assets. The company has repositioned some of its assets, and its premiumisation initiatives are aimed at improving the tenant mix and customer experience. During the quarter, Phoenix MarketCity Pune was relaunched as Phoenix Avenue of Stars.

As was the case in previous quarters, Q1FY27F retail income growth is expected to lag consumption growth. However, given the consumption beat, Nomura Research has raised its Q1FY27 retail income growth estimate by 3 per cent and now expects retail income to grow to Rs 610 crore. This is 20 per cent higher year-on-year compared with the previous estimate of 17 per cent. The brokerage has a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 2,023.

The office portfolio too witnessed higher interest from clients, with portfolio leased occupancy improving to 72 per cent as of June 2026 from 70 per cent as of March 2026. While gross leasing of 1.9 lakh sq ft was completed during the quarter, the company is eyeing further improvement in occupancy as leasing activity remains healthy.

The hotel portfolio also delivered a strong performance, with The St Regis Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott Agra recording RevPAR growth of 15 per cent year-on-year and 23 per cent year-on-year, respectively, supported by healthy occupancies and double-digit growth in room rates.

JP Morgan Research has an Overweight rating on the company with a target price of Rs 2,000. It flags investor concerns that easing gold prices could weigh on consumption growth and, therefore, rentals. However, jewellery accounted for 16 per cent of consumption in FY26, despite occupying a trading area of just 2 per cent. Further, profit-sharing on rentals from jewellery tenants is relatively limited, which the brokerage believes caps downside risk.