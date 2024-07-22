RIL, Paytm, HDFC Bank, BPCL: Trading strategies for stocks post Q1 results

Over the weekend, post market hours on Friday, several companies including the index heavyweights - Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank announced June quarter results.

RIL's standalone net profit dipped 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17,447 crore in Q1FY25 when compared with Rs 18,182 crore in Q1FY24. Total income, however, grew by 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,57,832 crore from Rs 2,31,132 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank's net profit jumped 35 per cent YoY to Rs 16,175 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11,952 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The bank's net NPA (non-performing assets) nearly doubled to Rs 9,508.44 crore from Rs 4,776.87 crore.

That apart, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, BPCL, JSW Steel, Paytm, Yes Bank, RBL Bank, Union Bank of India. Blue Dart Express, PVR Inox, JSW Energy, India Hotels and Oberoi Realty were few of the prominent companies having reported their Q1 results in the trading break.

Against this background, here's a trading strategy for 5 stocks post June quarter results:

Reliance

Current Price: Rs 3,032

Downside Risk: 2.5%

Support: Rs 3,022; Rs 2,980

Resistance: Rs 3,112; Rs 3,180

Reliance has dipped over 6 per cent from its high of Rs 3,218 earlier this month. The fall in RIL's stock price was preceded with a clear negative divergence between the price-action and the momentum oscillators.

Even now as the stock is seen testing support around its super trend line at Rs 3,022 levels; key momentum oscillators such as the Slow Stochastic and MACD (Moving Average Convergence-Divergence) are displaying a negative bias.

Following support for RIL stock stands at Rs 2,980 - its 50-DMA (Daily Moving Average) and Rs 2,955 - the 100-DMA. On the upside, the stock is now likely to face resistance around its 20-DMA at Rs 3,112 levels. For the bias to turn favourable the stock will need to trade consistently above Rs 3,180 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

HDFC Bank

Current Price: Rs 1,616

Downside Risk: 3%

Support: Rs 1,585

Resistance: Rs 1,663

HDFC Bank stock witnessed a sharp reversal after hitting a high of Rs 1,794 on July 3. The stock has plunged nearly 11 per cent and at present is seen testing support around its 50-DMA, which stands at Rs 1,585.

On the medium-term scale, the stock seems to have entered an interim corrective phase, and is expected to find considerable support around its 100-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,568.

Going ahead, the stock will need to conquer its 20-DMA hurdle at Rs 1,663 in order to revive the sentiment at the counter. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Paytm

Current Price: Rs 449

Upside Potential: 27%

Support: Rs 438; Rs 413

Resistance: Rs 570

After a prolonged phase of weakness, the sentiment at Paytm counter revived in June 2024 and since then the stock has managed to make higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart.

For now, the stock is seen testing support around its 20-DMA at Rs 438; below which the next key support stands at Rs 413. The stock needs to sustain above Rs 400-mark in order to make a higher low amid the current dip.

On the upside, the stock can bounce back to Rs 490 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same, can trigger a rally towards the 200-DMA at Rs 570-odd levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

JSW Steel

Current Price: Rs 885

Downside Risk: 5.5%

Support: Rs 874

Resistance: Rs 895; Rs 928

JSW Steel stock witnessed a breakdown on the daily scale on Friday as the stock closed below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands. Chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock trades below Rs 895 levels.

On the downside, the stock is seen testing support around its 100-DMA at Rs 874; below which a steeper fall towards Rs 836 levels seems likely. Meanwhile, the stock will need to reclaim its 20-DMA, which now stands at Rs 928, for the downward bias to be negated. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

BPCL

Current Price: Rs 308

Downside Risk: 4.2%

Support: Rs 302

Resistance: Rs 319

Last week, BPCL reversed sharply after testing resistance around its super trend line on the daily scale at Rs 319 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain tepid as long as this hurdle is not taken out.