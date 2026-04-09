Rising input costs, West Asia war risks weigh on fertiliser sector margins

The Government of India (GoI) has approved higher nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) rates on fertilisers for H1FY27, for the kharif season. There are 10 per cent hikes in subsidies on nitrogen (N), phosphate (P) and sulphur (S)-based fertilisers, while potassium (K) rates are unchanged. The budgetary expectation is Rs 41,500 crore in H1FY27 (versus Rs 37,200 crore in H1FY26).

Manufacturers will still face margin pressure unless they undertake price hikes. So far, phosphoric acid prices are high but stable at $1,300 per tonne and expected to stay in that range, which may help backward-integrated players maintain healthy margins. However, ammonia and sulphur have seen sharp jumps in prices by 30 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, quarter-on-quarter. Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) prices at $780 per tonne will also put pressure on margins for import-dependent players.

India imports 75 per cent of its ammonia and 53 per cent of sulphur. Around 20 per cent of urea and one-third of DAP consumption is also directly imported, apart from natural gas imports as feedstock. The Middle East is a key fertiliser manufacturing region, and most Indian imports come from there.

If the war is prolonged, there may be supply chain disruptions which will impact production of complex fertilisers and urea by 10–15 per cent. Apart from profitability, capacity utilisation may drop. Higher prices will also mean higher working capital requirements and may raise the subsidy bill more than estimated.

Backward integration could help corporates like Coromandel International and Paradeep Phosphates as they are better placed to ride out the crisis. In contrast, Deepak Fertilisers has no backward integration and faces higher risk. Chambal Fertilisers (which is urea-focused) is exposed to natural gas availability and price volatility.

Given the politically sensitive nature of the sector, GoI has a track record of fast subsidy disbursal. In India, urea accounts for 45 per cent of fertiliser consumption, while complex fertilisers (DAP and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium, or NPK) account for one-third of consumption, and single super phosphate (SSP) and muriate of potash (MOP) contribute about 22 per cent.

This is a crucial time for kharif planting. An El Niño effect is expected in CY2026, which could lead to a monsoon deficit compared to CY2025’s 8 per cent above-normal rainfall. This could mean lower sowing, leading to lower agricultural output and hence softer demand for agrochemicals and fertilisers.

The GoI has tried to offset possible LNG shortages by allocating 70 per cent of gas to urea producers. It’s also estimated by Crisil that the industry’s inventory of raw material will last around three months (assuming imports from alternate sources continue).

Urea manufacture is energy-intensive and profitability is also dependent on differences between prescribed energy norms and actual energy consumption, while natural gas costs are passed through. Efficient manufacturers consume less energy than prescribed norms, which boosts their profitability. But if capacity utilisation is down, energy efficiency also takes a hit. The industry may require additional subsidy support beyond NBS hikes. The overall FY27 subsidy budget could increase 12–15 per cent from the Budgetary Estimates of Rs 1.71 trillion for FY27.

Agrochemical companies (including pesticides) such as Coromandel, Paradeep, PI Industries, UPL, Sharda Cropchem, Bayer CropScience and Rallis could all be affected, as well as pure fertiliser players. There will be a base effect since in Q4FY25 most companies liquidated inventory, leading to a jump in volumes and creating a high base. This could lead to muted growth.