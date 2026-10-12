Robust recovery likely to help sustain Dabur India's Q2FY27 growth

In the India business, the home and personal care segment, which accounts for 46 per cent of revenues, could grow in double digits. In the personal care business, hair oils and shampoos have registered an increase in the high teens on the back of healthy consumer demand. Sales have been in double digits for perfumed/coconut hair oil for the fourth consecutive quarter. Nomura Research points out that the hair care portfolio (including shampoos) has grown in the high teens, a tad below Marico’s value-added hair oil (VAHO) sales growth of 20 per cent-plus. Despite a high base, oral care is expected to post mid-single-digit growth, while home care is expected to register high-single-digit growth.

The healthcare vertical, which accounts for 29 per cent of India revenues, is expected to record mid-single-digit growth. Health supplements were impacted by the ongoing transition to refreshed packaging/labels and could record a flat to low-single-digit decline. The OTC and ethicals business registered a sequential recovery with early-teens growth on a low base. Digestives are expected to continue their ongoing momentum and post high-teens growth.

Incremental growth is expected to come from the food and beverages segment. Within this, foods could grow in strong double digits, while growth for the beverages portfolio is expected to be in the early teens. The sequential growth for beverages, which recovered after three years of muted performance, is on the back of a wider range of formats and price points in a favourable season.

Nuvama Research estimates consolidated revenue growth at 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y compared with 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27 and 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26. This was supported by 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the India FMCG business, which was at a four-year high. Domestic volumes are likely to grow 5-6 per cent Y-o-Y compared with gains of up to 5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27 and 2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26.

On the cost front, the company pointed out that inflationary pressures continue to remain elevated, particularly for HPC and OTC & ethicals. While operating profit margins were impacted, the company offset the impact through calibrated price increases and ongoing cost-saving initiatives. Brokerages expect operating profit growth to be similar to that in the June quarter, while margins are expected to moderate Y-o-Y. Nuvama Research expects gross margin to decrease 344 basis points Y-o-Y to 46 per cent, while operating profit margin is likely to fall 62 basis points Y-o-Y to 17.8 per cent, as calibrated pricing actions helped maintain stable operating margins despite input cost pressures. Analysts led by Abneesh Roy have retained a buy rating with an unchanged target price of ₹620.