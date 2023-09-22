Rupee appreciates by 38 paise to 82.75 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated by 38 paise to 82.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, as the inclusion of India in the JPMorgan bond index boosted investor sentiment.

Forex traders said the decision of JPMorgan Chase & Co to include Indian government bonds in its benchmark emerging-market index, is expected to have far-reaching implications for India's debt market and global investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened strong at 82.75, registering a gain of 38 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee consolidated in a narrow range to settle 2 paise lower at 83.13 against the dollar.

India's inclusion in a major global bond index will open doors to increased foreign investment in the nation's debt market, traders said.

"The inclusion of India in the JPMorgan bond index has had a favourable effect on the rupee, with the currency showing strength by appreciating around 0.42 per cent in the NDF markets and reaching levels around 82.80," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.

Also Read Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82 against US dollar in Tuesday's early trade Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade Rupee appreciates marginally to 82.62 against US dollar in early trade Glenmark Pharma slips 5% on inking deal to sell 75% stake GLS to Nirma After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow Stocks to Watch on Sept 22: JSW Steel, Glenmark Life, Samhi, Zaggle, TaMo STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty exhibit volatility; Broader indices weak Sebi removes penalties on cos unable to meet mandatory bond mkt borrowing

This positive momentum is anticipated to carry over to the onshore market, with a potential to move towards 82.50 in the next few sessions once 82.80 levels are taken out. The upside is likely to remain capped between 83.25-83.30 zone amid strong RBI intervention, Pabari added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.12 per cent to 105.48.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.61 per cent higher at US dollar 93.87 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 22.14 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 66,252.38 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 3.65 points or 0.02 per cent to 19,738.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,007.36 crore, according to exchange data.