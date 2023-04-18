close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82 against US dollar in Tuesday's early trade

Later, the rupee was trading at 82, registering a gain of 1 paisa over its previous close

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Rupee, economy, inr, India

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee appreciated 1 paisa to 82 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak dollar and positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said the upward trend in crude prices and outflow of foreign funds from equities market restricted the gain in the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.99 against the dollar. It went as high as 81.96 and touched the lowest level of 82.02.

Later, the rupee was trading at 82, registering a gain of 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

According to Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, the Indian currency may see a see-saw movement until it reaches the 81.76 level, indicating an upswing.

Also Read

Rupee gains 20 paise to 81.50 against US currency in morning trade

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.91 against dollar as US currency firm in markets

Rupee gains 11 paise to 82.77 against US dollar in Thursday's early trade

Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 81.93 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee gains 26 paise to 81.67 against dollar as US currency retreats

I-T Dept sends 8,000 notices to taxpayers who claimed exemption for charity

Mahindra Finance to raise upto Rs 8,000 crore through debentures in FY24

Godrej Capital aims to double its loan book to Rs 12,000 cr in FY24

Will dollar continue to dominate world trade or will other currencies gain?

UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes

"As long as dips do not extend past 81.80, expect upswings. It would however require consistent trades above 81.97 to confirm upside intention and set trajectory towards 82.07 first and then 82.4.

"Alternatively, inability to float above 81.76 could render the trend sideways, with 81.6 continuing to act as a near term support," James said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 102.03.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.28 per cent to USD 85 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 33.64 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 59,944.39. The broader NSE Nifty was up 19.50 points or 0.11 per cent at 17,726.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, according to exchange data.

Topics : Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | US Dollar

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

vehicle loan, vehicle lease
4 min read

Indian banks insulated from US, Swiss crises: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
3 min read

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts
4 min read

Credit card spends touch all-time high of Rs 1.37 trillion in March

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
3 min read

India's forex reserves up $6.3 bn to $585 bn, highest in nine months

foreign inflows
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin plans Rs 3K cr extra capital infusion in PSU general insurance firms

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
3 min read

Indian banks insulated from US, Swiss crises: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
3 min read

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts

Heirs must know what you own to claim wealth: HNIs should opt for trusts
4 min read

Credit card spends touch all-time high of Rs 1.37 trillion in March

Credit card buys seen 8% lower in Apr-June quarter, say analysts
3 min read
Premium

Convenient and economical: Why car leasing is catching up in India

vehicle loan, vehicle lease
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon