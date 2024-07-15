RVNL, Vodafone Idea, Prestige Estates, Oil India may join MSCI Index in Aug

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Vodafone Idea, Prestige Estates, and Oil India are among the stocks that may be added to the MSCI Global Standard Index during next month's rebalancing exercise.

According to a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, the cutoff date for calculating the addition and removal of stocks from the widely tracked MSCI indices could be either Thursday or Friday.

The global index provider will announce the changes on August 13, and funds will have to adjust their positions by August 30.

According to the report, Dixon Technologies and Cochin Shipyard are the other stocks that could be added to the index. Vodafone Idea could get an inflow worth $1.2 billion after its inclusion.