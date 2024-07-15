Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of Maharashtra's net profit surge over 46% in Q1FY25; stock jumps 7%

The share price gained after the public sector bank on Monday reported a 46.6 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT)

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra | Photo: Wikipedia

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank of Maharashtra's stock price rallied up to 6.88 per cent at Rs 69.54 per share on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. The share price gained after the public sector bank on Monday reported a 46.6 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,293 crore in April-June quarter of the financial year of 2024-25 (Q1FY25). The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 882 crore in the same period last year. 

The bank's total business grew by 13.43 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4.76 trillion in Q1FY25 from Rs 4.20 trillion in Q1FY24. On the other hand the bank's total deposits were up by 9.43 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.67 trillion compared to Rs 2.44 trillion in the same quarter last year.

For Q1FY25, the bank reported a net interest income (NII) of Rs 2,799 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 2,340 crore in the same quarter last year. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Asset quality remained resilient with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) slightly decreasing to 1.85 per cent from 1.88 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,873 crore compared to Rs 3,833 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank's Net NPAs remained unchanged at a low 0.20 per cent. Net NPAs were reported at Rs 415 crore, consistent with the previous quarter's figure of Rs 409 crore.

More From This Section

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds 24,600, Sensex up 200 pts; Tyre, PSU bank shares shine

PremiumMahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

IGL, MGL, Guj Gas likely to outperform OMCs; Charts show up to 17% upside

ONGC

ONGC stock hits new high after a gap of over 10 years; up 39% from June low

shares

RVNL hits 52-week high on new order win from Central Railways; details here

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Zomato market-cap touches Rs 2 trillion; stock zooms 88% thus far in 2024


Provisions for bad loans were marginally higher during the June quarter at Rs 950 crore compared to Rs 942 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year..

The bank has a total market capitalisation of Rs 49,031.43 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company’s shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of  11.36 with an earning per share of Rs 5.73. 

The shares of the Bank of Maharashtra have zoomed 36.7 per cent in the last six months, while rallying 115.3 per cent in the last one year. 

At 02:22 PM, shares of the bank were trading 6.42 per cent higher at Rs 69.24 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 80,712 levels. 

Also Read

JK Tyres

Tyre stocks in focus; JK, TVS Srichakra, Ceat, Apollo rally up to 13%

real estate

Ganesh Housing Corp profits slump 30% in June quarter; stock tanks 8%

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

This KK Modi Group stock has zoomed 121% thus far in calendar year 2024

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

5Paisa Capital stock price rallies 12% on solid June quarter performance

valuation stock market

Geojit Fin Svcs zooms 11% after strong Q1 results; profit surges 107% YoY

Topics : Buzzing stocks Bank of Maharashtra Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE banking shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon