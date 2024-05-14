Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indus Towers, Bosch: Stocks that may enter MSCI Standard index on May 15

As of May 13, 2024, India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Market Index stood at around 18 per cent, a considerable rise from approximately 8 per cent in early 2020

An upward trajectory: In absence of black swans, markets may rise further bullish market upward

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MSCI, the global index aggregator, is set to rebalance its indices on May 15, with India set to witness the inclusion of more than 10 stocks. The move is expected to usher in approximately $2 billion in passive Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) inflows by May 31, as projected by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

As of May 13, 2024, India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Market Index stood at around 18 per cent, a considerable rise from approximately 8 per cent in early 2020. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We maintain our conviction that India's rise within the EM landscape will continue to surprise sceptics and reward proponents of the India Story. Currently, India has 136 stocks included in the MSCI Standard Index/EM Index, and we foresee this number nearing 150 following the upcoming May review," said Nuvama in a note.

Nuvama's projections for the MSCI Standard index include the inclusion of Indus Towers, Policy Bazaar, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Finance, Solar Industries India, NHPC, Bosch, Jindal Stainless, Torrent Power, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, and Canara Bank. Conversely, it expects One 97 Communications (Paytm), Berger Paints, and Indraprastha Gas to be excluded, while Thermax remains on the cusp.

In the MSCI SmallCap index, Nuvama predicts the inclusion of Waaree Renewable, Vedant Fashions, Va Tech Wabag, RR Kabel Ltd, Sanghvi Movers, Doms Industries, Time Technoplast, Dynamatic Tech, Inox India Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers, Puravankara, Juniper Hotels, and Tips Industries. 

Meanwhile, it anticipates Tatva Chintan, Borosil Ltd, Rajratan Global, Sharda Cropchem, and Dreamfolks Services to be excluded.

Nuvama stressed that with consistent flows from Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) and potential resumption of steady Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) participation, India could surpass a 20 per cent weightage in the MSCI EM Index by the second half of 2024.

Topics : MSCI Emerging Markets MSCI indices MSCI EM index MSCI Bosch stock Bosch India India in Emerging Markets Mankind Pharma Torrent Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE 10th Results 2024 DeclaredCBSE 12th Results 2024 DeclaredIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon