Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Saatvik Green Energy shares rise 5%, hits all time high on order wins

Saatvik Green Energy shares rise 5%, hits all time high on order wins

The buying on the counter came after the company and its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, bagged various orders

solar power

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saatvik Green Energy shares jumped 4.9 per cent on the BSE and registered an all-time high at ₹482.95 per share. At 9:28 AM, Saatvik Green Energy’s share price was trading 2.59 per cent higher at ₹472.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 82,124.96.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹6,075.62 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹482.95 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹420.1 per share. 

Why were Saatvik Green Energy shares rising?

The buying on the counter came after the company and its subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, bagged various orders. 
 
 
 Saatvik Solar Industries secured orders worth ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for the supply of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.
 
“We wish to inform you that our material subsidiary, i.e., Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has received and accepted an order aggregating to ₹219.62 crore from three renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for supply of solar PV modules,” the filing read. 

Also Read

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer releases in-line Q2FY26 update; should you buy or sell?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stocks to Watch today, Oct 8: Titan, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Concor

hospitalisation, hospital, Covid, lungs

Indraprastha Medical spurts 20% on heavy volumes; stock hits record high

Vodafone Idea share price

Vodafone Idea soars 42% since September, hits 8-month high; here's why

Medanta Hospital

Medanta, Max: Analysts pick best hospital stocks to buy post CGHS revision

 
Additionally, Saatvik Green Energy received orders of ₹488 crore from renowned Independent Power producers/Engineering, Procurement, and construction (EPC) for the supply of solar PV modules. 
 
“We wish to inform you that Saatvik Green Energy Limited (“the Company”) has received and accepted aggregating to ₹488 crore from renowned Independent Power producers/EPC for supply of solar PV modules,” the filing read. 
 
Both orders have to execute orders in FY26. The company notified these order wins after market hours on Tuesday. 
 
Saatvik Green Energy specialises in the manufacturing of high-quality solar PV modules. Established with a focus on delivering cutting-edge solar technology, Saatvik Solar caters to both domestic and international markets.  The company’s product portfolio includes a range of MonoPERC , Bifacial & N-TopCon solar modules which are designed for various applications, including residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar projects. Since its inception, the company has supplied more than 500+ High-efficiency Solar PV modules across domestic and international markets.
 
The company plans to expand with an integrated cell and module manufacturing plant in Odisha. The company will set up an initial 4.8 GW/ Annum cell manufacturing unit by FY 27 and will also set up 4GW/Annum Solar PV module manufacturing by FY26.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 250 pts, Nifty atop 25,150; Titan, IT stocks lead; PSBs fall

Rupee

Rupee trades higher, but cues point to lower movement; opens at 88.75/$

trent ltd, tata group's retail arm

Trent's Q2 update disappointed Street, but outlook still bullishpremium

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs call for margin netting and centralised documentation process

Jubilant FoodWorks

Margin pressures may cap gains for Jubilant FoodWorks despite strong growthpremium

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon