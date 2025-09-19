Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Unichem Labs shares drop 5% on €19.49-mn notice from European Commission

Unichem Labs shares drop 5% on €19.49-mn notice from European Commission

Unichem Laboratories' stock fell 5 per cent after a demand notice from the European Commission for a fine of Euro 19.49 million

Unichem Labs shares drop

Unichem Labs shares price in focus today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Unichem Laboratories fell nearly 5 per cent on Friday after receiving a demand notice from the European Commission for a fine of Euro 19.49 million in the Perindopril drug matter. 
 
The pharmaceutical company's stock fell as much as 4.9 per cent during the day to ₹482 per share, the biggest intraday fall since August 5 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 2.2 per cent lower at ₹495.8 apiece, compared to a 0.35 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:27 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day winning streak and currently trade at 19 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 7.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Unichem Lab has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,492.13 crore.  
 

Unichem Labs receives Euro 19.49 million demand notice

Unichem Laboratories received a demand notice from the European Commission, Brussels, for payment of a fine of Euro 19.49 million in the Perindopril drug matter. The amount comprises a principal penalty of Euro 13.97 million and interest of €5.52 million, according to an exchange filing. 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Why did Ramky Infrastructure share price rally 8% today? Key details here

Texmaco shares in focus

Texmaco Rail shares gain 4% on ₹86.85-cr order win from Ultratech Cement

Adani Group

Sebi clean chit in Hindenburg case triggers upto 13% rally in Adani stocks

Nomura

GE Vernova T&D India share hits record high as Nomura ups target to ₹3,350

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco Pharma surges 5% after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

 
The company said its wholly owned subsidiary has already remitted Euro 2.79 million in instalments, leaving a balance of Euro 16.70 million payable. Unichem had earlier provided for the principal amount in its books, but the interest liability will now be accounted for in FY 2025-26.
 
The case relates to allegations that Unichem and its subsidiary, Niche Generics Ltd, breached European Union competition law by settling a Perindopril patent dispute with Servier Group in 2005. Unichem added that it is evaluating legal options in consultation with its law firm. 

About Unichem Labs 

Unichem Laboratories Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company committed to delivering better health through superior products. Unichem has several pharma products that address the needs of relevant and growing therapeutic areas like gastroenterology, cardiology, diabetology, psychiatry, neurology, anti-bacterial, anti-infectives, and pain management.
 
Unichem is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and has six drug manufacturing locations across the country. As per its official website, in keeping with its commitment to benchmark quality standards, several of the company’s facilities have been accredited by reputed international organisations such as the US FDA, UK MHRA, ANVISA (Brazil), COFEPRIS (Mexico), PMDA (Japan), EUGMP, EDQM (Europe), WHO (Geneva) and TGA (Australia).
 

More From This Section

Adani

Adani Green, Adani Ports: 32% gain seen in Adani group stks post Sebi order

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland gains 2%, hits record high; should you buy, hold or sell?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty below 25,350; Adani stocks rally, PSU Bank index up 1%

VMS TMT IPO

VMS TMT IPO closes today: subscription surpasses 25x, GMP at 17%

silver trading silver investment

Here's how to trade Silver on September 19; check resistance, support here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Unichem Labs Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon