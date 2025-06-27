Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 3x, GMP at 14%

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO Day 3 subscription status: Despite a sluggish response from investors initially, the public issue of Chhattisgarh-based Sambhv Steel Tubes has been fully subscribed by the third and final day of bidding. As of 11:30 AM on Friday, June 27, the issue received bids for 163.47 million shares against 49.2 million on offer, translating to an overall subscription of 3.32 times. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand with their portion subscribed 7.56 times, followed by retail investors at 3.07 times, and the employee quota was subscribed 2 times. While the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) segment saw only 61 per cent subscription.
Sambhv Steel aims to raise ₹540 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 53.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.2 million shares aggregating to ₹100 crore.
Ahead of the issue, the company announced that it has raised ₹161.3 crore via anchor book. It allocated 19.6 million equity shares to anchor investors at the upper-end price of ₹82 per share. Institutional investors participating in the anchor book included Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund, Ashoka India, Motilal Oswal MF, Niveshaay Sambhav Fund, Saraswati Commercial (India), Astrone Capital, Citigroup Global, Nomura Singapore, Société Générale, and BNP Paribas Financial Markets.
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO GMP
On Friday, the unlisted shares of Sambhv Steel were trading at ₹94 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹12 or 14.6 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. ALSO READ | HDB Financial IPO closes today: Check subscription status, GMP
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO price band, lot size
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹77 to ₹82, with a lot size of 182 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,924 to bid for one lot and in multiples thereof.
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO listing date
The three-day subscription window to bid for the Sambhv Steel IPO will close today, June 27, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 30, 2025. Shares will be credited into the demat accounts of respective allottees on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Shares of Sambhv Steel are scheduled to make their debut on the bourses, NSE and BSE, on July 2, 2025.
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO objective
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹390 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or scheduled repayment of a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Ellenbarrie Industrial IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO registrar, lead manager
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the issue.
About Sambhv Steel Tubes
Incorporated in 2017, Sambhv Steel Tubes manufactures Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes. With a facility in Sarora, Chhattisgarh, the company ranks among the top in installed capacity and is one of only two Indian firms using narrow-width HR coils for ERW production. Sambhv also operates in the stainless steel coils space, serving diverse sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, and energy. Its annual sales volume stood at 198,956 metric tonnes as of December 31, 2024.