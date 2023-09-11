Samhi Hotels' Rs 1,370 cr IPO to open Sep 14 with price band of Rs 119-126

Samhi Hotels on Monday fixed the price band for its Rs 1,370-crore primary share sale that opens on Thursday at Rs 119-126 per share, which is 119-126 times its face value.

The public issue comprises Rs 1,200 crore of fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 170 crore at the upper end of the price band, Gurugram-based Samhi Hotels said in a statement.

In a pre-IPO placement, external investor Blue Chandra had sold 10.32 million shares or 8.4 per cent of its stake to renowned investor Madhusudan Kela's wife Madhuri Kela, along with Nuvama Crossover Opportunities Fund and TIMF Holdings, for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore.

Samhi acquires/builds primary hotels and thereafter renovates, rebrands and rerates the property and runs it. In 13 years into business, it has added 369 keys in FY23 to become the third largest hotel owner by number of keys, taking the total number of keys to 4,800 across 31 operating hotels, which include its latest acquisition of ACIC last month.

It has land to build a 350-key hotel in MIDC, Navi Mumbai.

With the latest acquisition, Samhi will get access to new cities like Jaipur and will improve its inventory and market share in Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

Also Read Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now? Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 18x; Samhi Hotels gets Sebi nod for IPO Article 370 abrogation: Hearing of petitions to begin from August 2 7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23 State-owned non-bank lender IREDA files for IPO with market regulator Offshore paying, stop losses push India's 5 yr OIS rate to 10 month peak Nifty hits 20,000-mark for the first time; Sensex ends 528 points higher Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency files IPO papers with Sebi Govt may relook at allowing Indian companies to list overseas: FM

In addition, it plans to add two additional hotels and 617 keys in existing cities as well as two new cities, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai, increasing its presence to 14 key urban centres.

Some of the marquee names in its portfolio include Hyatt Regency, Pune; Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru; Four Points by Sheraton Ahmedabad and Vizag; Fairfield by Marriott in Chennai Sriperembudur, Coimbatore, Goa, Kharadi, Bengaluru; and Holiday Inn Express across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Nashik, and Chennai.

The company did not disclose the details about shareholders participating in the OFS.