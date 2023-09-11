Nifty hits 20,000-mark for the first time; Sensex ends 528 points higher

The benchmark Nifty 50 index on Monday breached the 20,000-mark for the first time as optimism around economic growth in India — seen as a big credible alternative to ailing China — prompted investors to increase their wagers even as valuation multiples entered expensive territory.

Gaining for a seventh day, the Nifty hit an intra-day high of 20,008 and ended the session at 19,996, with a gain of 176 points or 0.9 per cent. The 50-share index logged new highs both on an intra-day and closing basis, surpassing its previous highs on 20 July. The Sensex rose 528 points or 0.8 per cent to end the session at 67,127 — about 492, or 0.73 per cent, below its previous lifetime closing high of 67,619. The broader market small and mid-cap indices also hit fresh highs.

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies hit a new record of Rs 324.3 trillion ($3.9 trillion). From this year's lows in end-March, the Nifty has now gained 18 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have soared 41 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

"There is limited global interest in Asia given the weak outlook for China, which has a very high weightage in the region. In India, this is a liquidity-driven rally, and investors should tread cautiously in the market as valuations are expensive now, with the Nifty 50 trading at an FY25 price-to-earnings ratio of over 18 times, which is not cheap. Small and mid-caps are even more expensive in many cases," said Pratik Gupta, chief executive officer and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities.

Gains in banking stocks and Reliance Industries (RIL) underpinned the gains on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) move to discontinue the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) in a phased manner has triggered gains in banking stocks.

"Banking was one of the laggard sectors for the past few months, and it has a large weightage in Nifty. Once that gets going, it lifts the rest of the market. The momentum is there, and it's not just domestic buying but also foreign inflows," said Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

In a report last week, HSBC said India's market is "like no other", highlighting its ability to consistently outperform emerging and developed markets over the last two decades.

"Foreign investors view it as a large, liquid, domestically-driven emerging market with a superior long-term growth outlook," the note said.

On Monday, investors' sentiments were further boosted by improving Chinese data and comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

During the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she hopes the US reigns in its inflation without significantly damaging the job market.

The credit data from China showed signs of the economy stabilising after a sharp downturn. The data published on Monday showed that steps to bolster the real estate market gave a fillip to household demand for mortgages, and corporate loans have also begun to pick up.