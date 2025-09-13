Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power to invest $3 bn to set up 2400 MW power project in Bihar

Adani Power to invest $3 bn to set up 2400 MW power project in Bihar

Adani Group signed a 25-year PSA with Bihar State Power Generation Company to supply power from its upcoming Pirpainti project in Bhagalpur district

Adani Power won the project by offering the lowest supply rate at ₹6.075 per KWh (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Adani Power on Saturday said it will set up a 2,400 MW ultra super-critical power plant in Bihar at an investment of USD 3 billion (around ₹26,482 crore).

The Adani group company, in a statement, said that it has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) to supply power from the project that will come up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of the state.

The PPA is further to the Letter of Award issued by BSPGCL to Adani Power, on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL) in August.

 

Adani Power won the project by offering the lowest supply rate at ₹6.075 per KWh.

The company said it plans to invest approximately USD 3 billion to build the new plant (800 MW X 3) and its supporting infrastructure under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model. The company aims to commission the plant in 60 months.

The coal linkage for the power plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy of Government of India.

The project will generate direct and indirect employment for 10,000-12,000 people during the construction phase and 3,000 once in operation.

A part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led group, Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India. It has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

