Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee halts 4-day rally amid mixed Fed cues; ends weaker at 88.13/$

Rupee halts 4-day rally amid mixed Fed cues; ends weaker at 88.13/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 32 paise lower at 88.13 against the greenback on Thursday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday as the dollar gained after the US Federal Reserve slashed the interest rates by a quarter percentage point amid mixed signals. 
 
The domestic currency closed 32 paise lower at 88.13 against the greenback on Thursday, snapping its four-day winning streak, according to Bloomberg. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.94 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
Rupee traded weak despite the dollar index staying soft post-Fed policy, as forward rate cut guidance remained mixed, analysts said. 
   
The roadmap for further cuts by the Fed was unclear and data-dependent on jobs, Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said. 
 
 
The rupee failed to gain as foreign institutional investor (FII) sentiment remained cautious, while ongoing India-US trade talks will be the next key trigger, he said. "Support for the rupee lies near 87.75, while resistance is seen at 88.25."

Also Read

Bharat Electronics

Defence programmes to help Bharat Electronics maintain growth momentumpremium

trading, markets

This small-cap stock rallies 11% on ₹442-cr order win; details here

Nalco logo

YES Sec initiates coverage on Nalco with 'Add', sees 16% upside: Check TP

Cohance Lifesciences shares in focus

Cohance Lifesciences shares slide 8% on block deals; Likely seller here

Infosys Share Buyback tax implications

Infosys buyback: Should you participate? Here are the tax implications

 
Jerome Powell cut interest rates by 25 basis points and pencilled in two more reductions this year. Powell said that the labour market is showing growing signs of weakness, stating that revised job numbers mean it is no longer "very solid." 
 
"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated... The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate (unemployment and inflation management) and judges that downside risks to employment have risen," the Fed statement read. Going ahead, the Fed dot plot indicated two more rate cuts in the rest of 2025, one cut each in 2026 and 2027, and no cuts in 2028.
 
The dollar index recovered after it tumbled to a 43-month low immediately after the policy announcement. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.1 per cent at 96.88.
 
Going ahead, the Bank of Japan will kick-start its two-day policy meeting, the UK will announce its interest rate decision, and the US will release its weekly jobless claims report later today. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices were trading lower as rate cuts were fully anticipated and factored in by the traders. Brent crude price was down 0.75 per cent at 67.44 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.78 per cent at 63.55 per barrel, as of 3:35 PM IST.  
 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock market close: Sensex adds 320pts on US Fed rate cut; Nifty at 25,423; pharma shares outperform

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi calls for more institutional participation in infrastructure sector

YES BANK

Japan's SMBC completes 20% acquisition in Yes Bank, becomes top stakeholder

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco Pharma surges 5% after USFDA classifies Hyderabad facility as VAI

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India up 3%, at new high on signing long-term wage settlement

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon