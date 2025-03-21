Sebi asks intermediaries to register with Google, Meta for advertisements

In a bid to curb investment frauds on social media platforms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday directed all intermediaries to register with platform providers such as Google and Meta for publishing advertisements.
The move will help in enhancing transparency and verifying the authenticity of advertisements, along with curbing fraudulent activities.
Intermediaries such as mutual funds, investment advisors, stock brokers, research analysts, etc. will have to register with these social media platform providers (SMPPs) using the email IDs and mobile numbers used on the Sebi SI Portal.
“These SMPPs will thereafter carry out advertiser verification of Sebi-registered intermediaries, after which intermediaries will be permitted to upload/publish advertisements on these platforms,” said Sebi.
The market watchdog’s directive follows concerns over the rapid increase in frauds related to the securities market on various platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, among others.
Sebi stated that perpetrators of such frauds are enticing victims in the name of providing online trading courses and seminars, giving misleading testimonials, and promising assured risk-free returns through social media platforms.
All intermediaries have been asked to update their details in Sebi’s database by April 30.