Sebi's index norm relaxation to ease $1 bn sell-off risk for HDFC, ICICI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)’s proposed relaxation of index realignment norms could ease the potential selling pressure of nearly $1 billion on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which have heavy weightages in the Nifty Bank index.
Currently, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank command weightages of 29.1 per cent and 26.5 per cent, respectively. Along with State Bank of India (SBI), which has a weight of 8.7 per cent, the three banks account for over 64 per cent of the index, far exceeding the regulator’s prescribed limits. Passive funds tracking the Nifty Bank manage assets worth more than Rs 34,000 crore, meaning any forced rejig could be highly market-moving.
In May, Sebi capped the weight of individual constituents in non-benchmark indices (those beyond the Sensex and Nifty 50) at 20 per cent, while limiting the combined share of the top three constituents to 45 per cent. The Nifty Bank index, which has 12 members, falls short of Sebi’s new requirement of at least 14 stocks.
To comply with Sebi’s norms, the weightages of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank would need to be sharply reduced. Estimates by Sriram Velayudhan, Senior VP at IIFL Capital, suggest potential outflows of $553 million (Rs 4,815 crore) from HDFC Bank and $416 million (Rs 3,620 crore) from ICICI Bank. The redistributed weight is expected to flow into peers like Kotak Mahindra Bank ($297 million), Axis Bank ($237 million), and SBI ($201 million), among others.
The reshuffle could also have a wider impact, as other indices such as the BSE Bankex and Nifty Financial Services would also need to comply with the new guidelines.
To smooth the transition and avoid market dislocation, Sebi has proposed a “glide path,” allowing rebalancing in phases over several months, rather than a one-time adjustment. The regulator has sought market feedback on this approach.
Market experts have broadly welcomed the move, though some have called for further broad-basing. Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, noted, “Ideally, the index should have 16–18 constituents. The top five liquid banks could carry weightages in the 15–20 per cent range, with the rest spread more evenly. Giving high weights to low-float names could distort the representation.”
This proposal is part of Sebi’s broader derivatives market overhaul, aimed at reducing concentration risks and enhancing index integrity. It follows Sebi’s July action against New York-based Jane Street for alleged manipulation of the Nifty Bank index.