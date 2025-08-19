Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi's index norm relaxation to ease $1 bn sell-off risk for HDFC, ICICI

Sebi's index norm relaxation to ease $1 bn sell-off risk for HDFC, ICICI

Sebi's proposed relaxation of index realignment norms could reduce potential $1 billion sell-off risk for HDFC and ICICI Bank, which are heavily weighted in the Nifty Bank index

Sebi

The reshuffle could also have a wider impact, as other indices such as the BSE Bankex and Nifty Financial Services would also need to comply with the new guidelines

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)’s proposed relaxation of index realignment norms could ease the potential selling pressure of nearly $1 billion on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, which have heavy weightages in the Nifty Bank index.
 
Currently, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank command weightages of 29.1 per cent and 26.5 per cent, respectively. Along with State Bank of India (SBI), which has a weight of 8.7 per cent, the three banks account for over 64 per cent of the index, far exceeding the regulator’s prescribed limits. Passive funds tracking the Nifty Bank manage assets worth more than Rs 34,000 crore, meaning any forced rejig could be highly market-moving.
 
 
In May, Sebi capped the weight of individual constituents in non-benchmark indices (those beyond the Sensex and Nifty 50) at 20 per cent, while limiting the combined share of the top three constituents to 45 per cent. The Nifty Bank index, which has 12 members, falls short of Sebi’s new requirement of at least 14 stocks.
 
To comply with Sebi’s norms, the weightages of HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank would need to be sharply reduced. Estimates by Sriram Velayudhan, Senior VP at IIFL Capital, suggest potential outflows of $553 million (Rs 4,815 crore) from HDFC Bank and $416 million (Rs 3,620 crore) from ICICI Bank. The redistributed weight is expected to flow into peers like Kotak Mahindra Bank ($297 million), Axis Bank ($237 million), and SBI ($201 million), among others.
 
The reshuffle could also have a wider impact, as other indices such as the BSE Bankex and Nifty Financial Services would also need to comply with the new guidelines.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Listed firms, open offers may gain from Sebi's relaxed MPS stancepremium

SEBI

Tax relief on inherited shares: Sebi floats proposal for smoother transferpremium

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi proposes lower dilution for mega IPOs, extended MPS timelines

initial public offering, IPO

CleanMax to raise ₹5,200 cr via IPO; DRHP filed with Sebi for approval

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi mulls glide path to enforce index caps on Nifty Bank, Bankex

 
To smooth the transition and avoid market dislocation, Sebi has proposed a “glide path,” allowing rebalancing in phases over several months, rather than a one-time adjustment. The regulator has sought market feedback on this approach.
 
Market experts have broadly welcomed the move, though some have called for further broad-basing. Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, noted, “Ideally, the index should have 16–18 constituents. The top five liquid banks could carry weightages in the 15–20 per cent range, with the rest spread more evenly. Giving high weights to low-float names could distort the representation.”
 
This proposal is part of Sebi’s broader derivatives market overhaul, aimed at reducing concentration risks and enhancing index integrity. It follows Sebi’s July action against New York-based Jane Street for alleged manipulation of the Nifty Bank index.

More From This Section

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

Higher input costs likely to hit near-term margins of United Spiritspremium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee surges to highest level in August; ends 40 paise higher at 86.95/$

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex up 371 pts, ends higher for 4th day; Nifty nears 25,000; RIL leads

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

BSE IPO index rallies 2%; Denta Water, Belrise, Hyundai Motor hit new highs

Regaal Resources IPO

Regaal Resources IPO to list on Aug 20: Here's what lastest GMP hints at

Topics : SEBI HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Nifty Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon