Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases norms for block deal window, allows same-day settlement

Sebi eases norms for block deal window, allows same-day settlement

The market regulator has introduced dual trading windows and set a ₹25-crore minimum order size for block deals to enhance execution efficiency and liquidity

SEBI

The reference price for such transactions can vary up to 3 per cent on either side of the previous day’s closing price, Sebi said. | File Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday relaxed norms governing the block deal window to facilitate smoother trade execution.
 
The market regulator has set the minimum order size for block deals at ₹25 crore.
 
Two block deal sessions will now be available — a morning window from 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and an afternoon window from 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.
 
The reference price for such transactions can vary up to 3 per cent on either side of the previous day’s closing price, Sebi said.
 
In a major operational change, the regulator has also allowed same-day settlement for trades executed through the block deal window.
 
 

More From This Section

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi preparing action plan for quantum-safe computing: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

SEBI

Sebi to review SLB framework for wider user participation: Ananth Narayan G

share market

Om Freight slumps 36% after tepid debut; Advance Agrolife rises 8%

demat account

Demat account additions fall 40% in 9M 2025 amid volatile markets

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich toopremium

Topics : SEBI Sebi board meeting Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara 2 Box Office CollectionNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon