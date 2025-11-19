Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends feedback deadline for mutual fund regulations overhaul

Sebi extends feedback deadline for mutual fund regulations overhaul

Sebi has pushed the deadline for public comments on its consultation paper to overhaul mutual fund regulations to November 24, after industry stakeholders sought more time to review proposed reforms

SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended the deadline for public comments on its consultation paper proposing a comprehensive overhaul of the Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.  The deadline, originally set for November 17, has now been pushed to November 24 following requests from industry stakeholders.  The 25-page consultation paper, released in late October, outlines wide-ranging reforms, including a review of the total expense ratio (TER) framework, relaxation of restrictions on business activity expansion for asset management companies, simplification of regulatory language, and the removal of redundant provisions.
 

More From This Section

Indian Rupee

Rupee climbs for third day to strongest level in over a week at 88.59/$

stock exchange, bull, financial markets, trading

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 513 pts, Nifty at 26,053; IT, PSU Bank shares lead gains

Tata, Tata group

Tata Motors up 2%, trades higher for fourth straight day on heavy volumes

Karizma XMR, Hero Motocorp

Hero MotoCorp shares rally 12% in 8 days, eye record high; upside left?

Infosys buyback

Infosys buyback opens Nov 20: Date, tax payable, should you tender shares?

Topics : SEBI Mutual Funds Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon