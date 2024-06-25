Sebi forms 15-member working group to review derivative trading norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has formed a working group to review derivatives trading norms with the aim of enhancing investor protection and risk management, said people aware of the development.

The 15-member committee will be headed by G Padmanabhan, former executive director of the Reserve Bank of India. It will be tasked with market development and regulation to enhance the risk architecture of exchange-traded derivatives and investor protection in the same.

The working group has representatives from the market ecosystem, such as the exchanges, brokers, and academicians.

The market regulator will also be taking up another proposal in its upcoming board meeting this week on eligibility criteria for single stocks for entry into the derivatives segment.

Another committee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India with members from stock exchanges and brokerage firms on Friday reviewed the suggestions and comments submitted on the proposal of futures and options eligibility.

Retail participation in the futures and options segment has grown multifold even after a study by the market regulator showed that nearly 90 per cent of them incur losses.

Earlier this month, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das had indicated that the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India were monitoring the rising volumes in the derivatives segment. He raised concerns that the volumes in the derivatives market were perhaps larger than the nominal gross domestic product of the country.