Sebi proposes 30-day deadline for mutual fund deployment of NFO proceeds

In a bid to ensure timely deployment of funds collected by mutual fund (MF) schemes during the new fund offering (NFO) period, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a 30-day deadline for fund managers.
At present, there is no set timeframe for the deployment of NFO proceeds according to the stated strategy.
According to a consultation paper issued by the regulator, the timeline can be extended to 60 days by the fund house’s investment committee under certain conditions, such as “expensive valuation in specific sectors or market capitalisations, market dynamics, uncertainty following geopolitical developments, or unavailability of securities with specific maturity.”
In addition, asset management companies (AMCs) will have to specify the fund deployment timeline in the fund documents prior to the launch.
The regulator also stated that, in case of a difficult market scenario, asset management companies should “slow down the collections in the first place.”
According to Sebi, the decision to set the deadline at 30 days was based on its analysis of NFO deployment data from the past three financial years. The data showed that 93 per cent of new offerings were able to invest the corpus according to the desired strategy within 30 days, and 98 per cent of schemes completed deployment within 60 days. Only 9 of the 647 schemes took more than 60 days, and 5 took over 90 days, the study showed.
“Considering that the size of the corpus required to be deployed after NFO could be significantly large, suitable flexibility is required for fund managers to deploy the funds according to their views on the market. However, the AMC should not retain the proceeds received through NFO for an indefinite period without deployment in the stated assets. Therefore, it would be prudent to have a timeline within which deployment of funds may be required as per the prescribed asset allocation of the scheme,” the consultation paper stated.
The paper is open for public comments until November 20.