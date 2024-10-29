Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dividends, splits: Mazagon Dock, Crisil, 4 others to go ex-ate tomorrow

Dividends, splits: Mazagon Dock, Crisil, 4 others to go ex-ate tomorrow

Here is the complete list of companies whose shares will turn ex-date tomorrow along with their respective corporate announcements, and other key details

Dividend

Photo: Shutterstock

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Crisil, Gabriel India, and three other companies are set to remain in focus today as they turn ex-date tomorrow following recent corporate announcements. According to BSE data, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, CRISIL, Gabriel India, and Supreme Industries have declared interim dividends for their shareholders.  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and CRISIL have announced interim dividends of Rs 23 and Rs 15, respectively, while Gabriel India , and Supreme Industries declared dividends of Rs 1.75 and Rs 10, respectively.
 
Additionally, Master Trust will trade ex-date tomorrow as the company plans to execute a stock split. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 will be split into five shares with a face value of Re 1 each, fully paid up. The company has set Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this corporate action.
 
 
Meanwhile, Asian Petroproducts & Exports will trade ex-date tomorrow following its rights issue announcement. In a regulatory filing, the company has informed the exchanges that its board has approved a total issuance of 1,58,90,416 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 10, totaling up to Rs 1,600 lakhs, assuming full subscription. The rights issue price is set at Rs 10 per rights equity share, and the board has designated Wednesday, October 30, 2024, as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders for the rights entitlement.
 
That said, Infosys, and Route Mobile will also be on traders' radar as they turn ex-date for interim dividends of Rs 21, and Rs 10, respectively.
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock begins trading without entitlements such as dividends, rights issues, or buybacks. To qualify for these benefits, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, or buybacks based on shareholders recorded by the close of the record date.
 

Also Read

dividend, bonus share

Dividend, Bonus: Infosys, RIL, 2 other stocks to remain in focus today

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

REC Q2 results: Net profit grows 7% to Rs 4,037 cr on higher income

Dividend

Dividend, rights issue: Tips Music, 2 other stocks to remain in focus today

PremiumThe Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

CPSE dividend likely to cross record FY24 tally; Rs 29K cr in kitty so far

dividend stock

Dividend, stock-split: TCS, Anand Rathi Wealth, 5 others in focus today

Topics : dividend Infosys Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Crisil dividend income Buzzing stocks share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon