Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes changes in debenture trustee appointment to smoothen process

Sebi proposes changes in debenture trustee appointment to smoothen process

The change will streamline the process for appointing debenture trustees in the issuance of securities, ensure transparency in the appointment of debenture trustees

sebi market

The change will help investors make more informed decisions when investing in debentures.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To legally validate and streamline disclosure in respect of debenture trustee appointments in offer documents, markets regulator Sebi has proposed to replace the term 'consent letter' with 'debenture trustee agreement'.
The change will streamline the process for appointing debenture trustees in the issuance of securities, ensure transparency in the appointment of debenture trustees, and play a crucial role in the securities market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a consultation paper floated on Saturday, the markets watchdog proposed replacing the term "consent letter" with "debenture trustee agreement" in Sebi's (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) rules or NCS regulations.
The debenture trustee agreement (DTA), which legally validates the appointment of a debenture trustee, is considered by the regulator to be more significant than the previously used term 'consent letter'.
The change will help investors make more informed decisions when investing in debentures.
Earlier, a working group noted that the issuer obtains the consent letter from the debenture trustees, prior to initiation of assignment whereas the DTA is executed between them at a later stage.

More From This Section

India Inc has managed to sustain net profit growth that has outstripped muted revenue expansion over the past several quarters, largely buoyed by favourable credit conditions and lower input costs. However, this divergence is now converging, with ana

Tepid top line starts to show on India Inc's profit growth: Analysts

equity market, stocks, share market

ABB, Exide, Pidilite among 5 stocks testing 100-DMA support; charts here

Astral

Lower growth, lack of valuation comfort to weigh on pipes maker Astral

ola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric share price rise: Madness beyond fundamentals, say analysts

share market live

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 19: Mid, SmallCap indices outrun benchmarks; auto, private banks weigh

However, the consent letter does not appear to have any kind of legal sanctity, it added. Therefore, the working group agreed that the legal document that validates the appointment of the debenture trustee is the DTA and not the consent letter.
Sebi also said, "The debenture trustee agreement shall be made accessible to investors using 'QR code' in the offer document".
This digital access will allow investors to review the agreement, ensuring that they are fully informed of the trustee's role and obligations and have ease of access to critical information.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has invited public comments and suggestions on the consultation paper by September 6.
The move came in response to recommendations from a working group tasked to enhance the ease of doing business in the financial sector, aligned with the objectives set by the government in the FY 2023-24 Budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

TruAlt Bioenergy files IPO papers with Sebi as it aims to mop up Rs 750 cr

SEBI

Sebi releases guidelines for market borrowing by Category I, II AIFs

sebi market

Sebi to expand scope of ESG finance framework to more products: Report

sebi market

Sebi categories dues worth Rs 76,293 crore as 'difficult to recover'

Upcoming IPO

Upcoming IPO: Ethanol producer TruAlt Bioenergy files DRHP; details

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms securities market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon