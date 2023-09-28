Sebi renews licences of NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing Corp for three years

Capital market regulator Sebi has renewed the licences of NSE Clearing Ltd and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd for three years.

The three-year licence will be valid till October 2, 2026, according to two separate gazette notifications issued on Wednesday.

NSE Clearing Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is an arm of BSE.

While considering the applications for renewal of recognition by NSE Clearing and ICCL, Sebi said it would be in the interest of the trade, in the interest of securities market and also in the public interest to do so.

The watchdog has renewed their recognition to function as clearing corporations "for three years commencing on October 3, 2023 and ending on October 2, 2026".

NSE Clearing and ICCL are responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on NSE and BSE, respectively, as well as carry out deposit and collateral management, and risk management functions.

Also Read RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best deals, offers on Mobiles and More MCX surges 9%, nears record high; stock zooms 32% in one month ICICI Bank sees $10 bn of flows before India's entry to global bond index L&T hits new high in weak market; Analysts see up to 10% further upside Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season