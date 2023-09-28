close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Sebi renews licences of NSE Clearing, Indian Clearing Corp for three years

NSE Clearing Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is an arm of BSE

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital market regulator Sebi has renewed the licences of NSE Clearing Ltd and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd for three years.
The three-year licence will be valid till October 2, 2026, according to two separate gazette notifications issued on Wednesday.
NSE Clearing Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd (ICCL) is an arm of BSE.
While considering the applications for renewal of recognition by NSE Clearing and ICCL, Sebi said it would be in the interest of the trade, in the interest of securities market and also in the public interest to do so.
The watchdog has renewed their recognition to function as clearing corporations "for three years commencing on October 3, 2023 and ending on October 2, 2026".
NSE Clearing and ICCL are responsible for clearing and settlement of all trades executed on NSE and BSE, respectively, as well as carry out deposit and collateral management, and risk management functions.

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best deals, offers on Mobiles and More

MCX surges 9%, nears record high; stock zooms 32% in one month

ICICI Bank sees $10 bn of flows before India's entry to global bond index

L&T hits new high in weak market; Analysts see up to 10% further upside

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI Stock Market NSE

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon