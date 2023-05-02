Sebi's new rule: Stock brokers can't use clients' funds for bank guarantees



Banks usually provide stock exchanges with bank guarantees for security deposits and margin requirements on behalf of stockholders. These guarantees are submitted to clearing corporations, who then decide the trading limits for the brokers. However, brokers often pledge their clients' funds with banks, which in turn issue BGs for higher amounts. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on April 25, issued a directive prohibiting stock brokers and clearing members from using their client's funds for bank guarantees (BGs) beginning on May 1.



According to a circular issued by Sebi, no new BGs may be created using clients' funds from May 1, 2023. Banks issue BG at a rate that is two times the amount that the broker has pledged, which exposes the market to risks.



Sebi's concern Existing BGs established with clients' funds must be closed by September 30, 2023. it added.

Some brokers reportedly obtain bank guarantees worth twice the amount of fixed deposits they have made with clients' funds, resulting in a big discrepancy between their true net worth and the guarantees they use for trading. Sebi has expressed concern over this practice's potential risk exposure to the market and clients' funds.



In addition, Sebi has directed brokers to terminate any existing bank guarantees created with clients' funds by September 30, 2023. To address this issue, Sebi mandated that brokers use their own working capital to obtain higher Clearing Corporation limitations, thereby increasing their need for working capital.

Sebi's new rule and its outcome

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Sebi have been monitoring the collateral system closely due to the potential systemic risks this practice may present. The new regulation aims to lessen these risks and guarantee that investors' funds are better protected.



This circular would only be of academic interest for brokers who have already complied with the recent implementations of Segregated Margin Reporting and online client-wise or segment-wise allocation of client collaterals. This move of Sebi further increases the working capital requirements of stock brokers. This will only affect brokers who have the practice of pledging clients' funds to create BG for their own use, increasing clients' leverage and risk exposure.