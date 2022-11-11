Transfer pay-outs to client's demat account within a day, says Sebi

-
ALSO READ
IT rules draft to be back with revisions: Impact on social media explained
ICC notifies slew of changes to cricket rules, bans saliva use permanently
TMSEp187: Draft IT rules, ed-tech challenges, markets, fat-finger
FSSAI rules: Here is what packaged food and restaurant menus must mention
State Bank of India changes ATM withdrawal rules; Check new guidelines here
-
In a move to prevent misuse of unpaid client securities, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued new guidelines for brokers on the pay-out of such securities. The markets regulator has directed that all securities received in pay-out will have to be transferred to the client’s demat account within one working day from the pool account of trading or clearing members.
Shares that a client wants to buy are first transferred to the broker’s account from the clearing corporations. The day a buyer receives the shares from the broker is called the pay-out date.
The regulator has asked brokers to open a separate account titled client unpaid securities pledgee account to transfer unpaid securities. The securities that have not been paid in full will be transferred to the client’s demat account followed by the creation of an auto-pledge with the reason ‘unpaid’.
The trading or clearing members (TM/CM) will have to inform the clients through email or SMS about the fund obligations and their right to sell such securities in case of failure to fulfill the obligation by the client.
“If the client does not fulfill its funds obligation, TM/CM shall dispose of such unpaid securities in the market within five trading days after the pay-out,” Sebi said in its circular.
The fresh measures announced by the markets regulator are part of its goal to completely eliminate misuse of client funds and securities by brokers.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 19:52 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU