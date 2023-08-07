The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has laid out its reform agenda for the ongoing financial year, proposing measures around digital assurance of financial statements, making shareholder voting more efficient, limiting risks in derivatives, introducing a new pricing discovery mechanism for delisting, and enhancing disclosures for unlisted companies within a conglomerate.In its annual report for the financial year 2022-23, the market regulator has outlined steps taken and proposed new ones with the aim of improving transparency, enhancing disclosure standards, tightening enforcement, and providing greater investor protection.In her address, Sebi Chair Madhabi Puri Buch highlighted serious governance lapses in listed companies, most of which are related to related party transactions (RPTs)."In relation to RPTs, there can be a significant misalignment of interest. It wouldn't be beneficial for anyone if either investor becomes hesitant to invest due to anxiety about governance, or if the greed of conflicted parties were to manifest as fraud against minority shareholders," she noted.Buch added that the regulator hopes better disclosures will lead to increased engagement with stakeholders and improved governance practices.Her comments follow concerns raised by certain industry players about over-regulation, particularly in relation to recent changes in Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement (LODR) norms and disclosure of agreements entered by shareholders, promoters, and related parties.In response, Sebi has engaged with industry bodies to address implementation issues.In the annual report, the market watchdog noted it is proposing to facilitate voting through various channels such as brokers' websites and apps, aiming to encourage retail investors to participate in voting on motions moved by listed companies. Currently, eVoting on such proposals is facilitated through depositories.The Sebi chief also warned investors to be aware of potential fraud and risks in the market, especially regarding speculative trading. Sebi said it was developing a framework to limit the impact of price risk in the derivative segments through a price-band formulation for these stocks and derivative contracts.The regulator is also reviewing the eligibility criteria for introducing and continuing stocks in the derivatives segment. The last review of the existing framework was conducted in 2018.Sebi is considering mandating digital assurances of financial statements of listed companies, which will assist auditors in relying on external information sources during routine auditing. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) issued a technical guide for digital assurances earlier this year.In its annual report, Sebi has categorised Rs 73,000 crore of the Rs 1.02 trillion outstanding recovery as "difficult to recover". These are dues that could not be recouped even after exhausting all recovery methods. Nearly 62 per cent of the total due amount relates to collective investment schemes (CIS) cases, such as those involving PACL and Sahara.Sebi disclosed that during 2022-23, it deliberated on 65 agenda items in board meetings. Implementation of 40 decisions has been completed, and the remainder are at various stages of execution. In the same period, the market regulator released 33 consultation papers.Interestingly, the market regulator has already initiated or issued consultation papers on the changes envisioned in the annual report, from the ESG framework to corporate governance and overhaul in mutual fund expenses.