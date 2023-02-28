JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty post eighth straight fall in longest losing streak in 4 years
India's private equity investment declines by 23.4% in 2022, says S&P
Adani stocks add Rs 30,000-crore market cap despite selling by ETFs
Cipla falls 4%, nears 52-week low on concerns of product launch delay in US
Triveni Turbine soars 10% to hit new high on healthy revenue growth outook
Select Adani group shares rally; Adani Enterprises jumps 29% from day's low
Softening cotton prices turning tides in favor of textile players: Analysts
Indiabulls Real Estate plunges 7% as MD Mehul Johnson resigns
Vedanta slips 9%, hits four-month low amid heavy volumes
Stake buy buzz: Bharti Airtel stock looks weak, Paytm must hold its 200-DMA
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Onion prices will stay depressed in markets till mid-March, say experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Speeding up reforms: Madhabi Puri Buch's first year as Sebi chief

As first woman at the helm of Sebi, Madhabi Puri Buch brought in a data-driven approach and made regulation more nimble

Topics
SEBI | Adani Group | stock market trading

Khusboo Tiwari & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Madhabi Puri Buch
Madhabi Puri Buch

From overseeing India’s largest-ever public float to facing harsh criticism for not acting in the Adani affair, the first year in office for Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has been anything but dull.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 19:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.