Sebi to release paper on easing norms for investment advisor registration

Capital markets regulator Sebi will early next week come out with a consultation paper on making it easier to become a registered investment advisor, a senior official said on Friday. The move has come amid Sebi efforts to contain the activities of unregulated 'fin-influencers'. The Sebi board recently approved a series of measures on restricting the play of fin-influencers, which focus mainly on policing the segment through their tie ups with the entities regulated by Sebi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Also, senior Sebi officials in the recent past have said that challenges to get registered as an investment advisor are among the reasons for growth in the problematic fin-influencers segment.

The capital markets regulator will come out with a consultation paper which will have proposals on relaxing the registration requirements for investment advisors and research analysts by Monday or Tuesday, its whole-time member Kamlesh Varshney said addressing Ficci's Capam event here.

The registered investment advisors have said that getting and maintaining the registration is an onerous task due to which their numbers are low.

Further, Varshney said the securities market regulator will also introduce a 'specified digital platform' to provide clarity to investors on who is registered and to streamline payments and transactions.

He said that steps will also be taken for operationalising performance validation agency, where NSE has shown a solution.