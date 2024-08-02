Sebi plans measures to boost capital raise, streamline IPO filings

The buoyant primary markets will soon get more booster shots from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). On the anvil are the streamlining of IPO filings and a new fundraising avenue for listed companies that will reduce the turnaround time in a bid to encourage private capital expenditure (capex).

Supported by bullish market conditions, close to Rs 1 trillion has been raised so far this year by way of IPOs, rights issues, and qualified private placements (QIPs).

“The most important part of the role of the capital markets is capital formation. So, it is a matter of great pride to us that in the global league tables, India ranks first in the total number of IPOs and issuances anywhere in the world,” said Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson, Sebi, at the annual capital markets conference organised by industry body FICCI.

She said to encourage more fundraising Sebi will soon introduce a "demystified" format for filing offer documents that will have a fill-in-the-blank approach and a separate section for explaining complexities.

Buch also announced that Sebi is working on a new mode of fundraising that will borrow from the frameworks governing rights issues and QIPs.

The Sebi boss said the regulator is trying to reduce the time taken for processing and approving applications, considering the huge pipeline of IPO filings.

She said the time taken to clear IPO documents had reduced, but there were some delays due to incomplete filings, inconsistency in applications, or internal due diligence.

Erroneous IPO applications are "cluttering the path" for good ones that are getting approvals. The market regulator is using artificial intelligence for faster approvals, and 80 per cent of the work done is through that technology, she said.

The regulator had till July processed around 86 IPO documents. Of these, 65 received observation letters or approval, 16 were returned, and four were withdrawn.

Sebi may soon start the consultation process for gathering feedback on the new fundraising avenue.

“We will bring a combo product of a rights issue and preferential allotment. It will bring the best of both. The timeline for this will be cut down to half from the current 23 days for rights and 42 days for preferential allotments,” she said.

“The whole objective is that we should now create this equivalent of an express highway to be able to do fundraising in a way that is fast, cost-effective, and at the same time fully protects the investor,” she said.

According to Prime Database, 40 companies had raised Rs 36,286 crore so far this year. Four IPOs, looking to cumulatively raise Rs 12,000 crore, close next week.

Buch said in terms of annualised growth in IPO fund raising over the past five years, India ranks the best.