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Home / Markets / News / Sebi to review CAS methodology for derivative contract settlement prices

Sebi to review CAS methodology for derivative contract settlement prices

Move follows major uproar against the newly implemented mechanism

SEBI

SEBI(Photo: Reuters)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to issue a consultation paper in a week proposing changes to the methodology used for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts, following feedback on the recently rolled-out Closing Auction Session (CAS) mechanism.
 
The move comes after a major uproar from traders and other market players who cited sharp price spikes and distortions during the 20-minute CAS window, implemented from August 3. They also called out the difference between the closing price achieved through CAS and the trading prices prevailing during normal trading hours. The said distortions were higher on expiry days.
 
 
Under the new mechanism, the closing price arrived at through CAS also forms the basis for settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry.
 
“Having considered the experience of the initial period of CAS implementation and the feedback received from various stakeholders, Sebi may be proposing certain changes in the methodology for determination of settlement prices of derivative contracts for which a consultation paper will be issued in about a week,” the regulator said in a press release on Thursday.
 
Sebi has conducted several meetings with market participants, stock brokers, foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds and other stakeholders for feedback on the mechanism following the impact on the market during the first month of its operation.

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“Among the issues raised, a significant area of feedback relates to the determination of settlement prices of derivative contracts on expiry based on the closing price determined through CAS,” it added.
 
Last month, the regulator also took action against two entities for allegedly manipulative trading during the CAS window. Apart from penalising them, the two entities were also barred from the securities market.
 
Sebi added that the CAS framework was introduced following ‘extensive stakeholder consultations’ and detailed policy deliberations — including two rounds of public consultation between December 2025 and August 2025.
 
“The inputs received through these consultations were carefully examined and duly considered in finalising the framework,” it noted.
 
CAS is aimed at bringing transparency in pricing and reducing tracking error. Earlier, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey had highlighted that the mechanism helps in catching manipulators.
 
Following the implementation, market participants had raised concerns over low awareness and system preparedness around CAS — leaving traders confused in the initial weeks. Later, the market regulator pushed for wider participation, with brokers beginning to show indicative equilibrium prices on their systems.
 
Following the implementation, trading volumes have come down sharply — with derivatives turnover falling to a 14-month low in August. Further, August also recorded the sharpest fall of 22 per cent in F&O turnover — the highest since December 2024.
 
Several players had hinted at a major dent in the revenues of stock brokers on the back of falling volumes and investors turning cautious in the CAS window.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 9:09 PM IST