Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand

Shakti Pumps India shares jumped 7.3 per cent on Wednesday, after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited; check more details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Shakti Pump share

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shakti Pumps India shares jumped 7.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹897 per share on BSE. 
 
At 11:55 AM, Shakti Pumps India share price was trading 2.79 per cent higher at ₹858.9 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.23 per cent higher at 80,417.37.

Why were Shakti Pumps India buzzing in trade?

The buying on the counters came after the company received a letter of empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for 34,720 Off‐Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS), which is to be executed within one year for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana / PM KUSUM B.
 
 
The letter of empanelment is valid for a year, and the installation has to be completed within 60 days. The total amount of the work order is ₹1,037 crore.
 
"This significant development will greatly enhance our robust order book position. As one of the leaders in the solar pumps market, we hold a strong market share across key states, and this large order further solidifies our position. We are witnessing steady inflows and actively participating in tenders across states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, etc," said Dinesh Patidar, chairman, Shakti Pumps. 

Also Read

Q4, Q4 results

Shakti Pumps Q4 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹110 cr on higher income

Oil India

Oil India share price tanks 5% post Q1 results; check stock strategy here

Stock market

₹3,200-cr order sends Antony Waste Handling share price 10% higher today

flights, planes

Delhi airport to bar non-scheduled flights during select hours on Aug 15

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 230 pts, Nifty tests 24,600; SMIDs gain; Metals, pharma lead

 
He added: Our presence in these markets, built over more than a decade, positions us well to capitalise on the immense opportunities that lie ahead. 
Check List of Q1 results today

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

The company was founded in 1982 as a partnership firm and was later converted to a public limited company in 1995. It manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump-motors, and other products. It is the only company that manufactures a wide range of products for solar pump installation in-house, including Variable Frequency Drives, Structures, Motors, Inverto and so on. 
 
The company has been at the forefront of transforming the agriculture sector through solar pump technology. All Shakti submersible pumps are based on Stainless Steel (SS), which is a testimony to the latest technology and quality in manufacturing. 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Dixon, Metropolis, 2 other stocks flag Buy signal, can rally up to 34%premium

Hindalco

Hindalco soars 6% on strong Q1 results; brokerages see upto 13% more upside

trading

Allcargo Logistics shares tumble 6% on Q1 loss; check details here

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard shares rise 3% despite analyst caution; should you sell?

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor jumps 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs initiates with 'Buy'premium

Topics : Shakti Pumps Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsPaytm Stock TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon