Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Shakti Pumps Q4 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹110 cr on higher income

Shakti Pumps Q4 results: Profit rises 23% to ₹110 cr on higher income

It had reported Rs 89.67 crore profit in the January-March period of the 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing

Q4, Q4 results

The company's total income rose to Rs 669.76 crore from Rs 610.13 crore in the fourth quarter a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solar pumps maker Shakti Pumps (India) on Saturday posted around 23 per cent growth in profit to Rs 110.23 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher income.

It had reported Rs 89.67 crore profit in the January-March period of the 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 669.76 crore from Rs 610.13 crore in the fourth quarter a year ago.

The company's Chairman Dinesh Patidar said, "We reported our highest-ever revenue of Rs 25,162 million (Rs 2,516.2 crore) in FY25, which surged by 83.6 per cent YoY, while PAT grew exceptionally by 188.2 per cent to Rs 4,084 million (Rs 408.4 crore).

 

"This impressive topline growth was driven by strong performances in both our domestic and export businesses, with profitability and margins further bolstered by our unwavering focus on operational efficiencies."  "Our strong position in regions such as the US, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East ensures that this business remains stable and sustainable," he said.

"We are confident that our strong presence and market share in these states will enable us to secure significant new orders," Patidar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bank of india, BOI

Bank of India Q4FY25 results: Net profit jumps 82.5% to ₹2,626 crore

G V Prasad, Co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL)

Dr Reddy's Q4 results: Profit rises 22% to ₹1,594 crore on record revenue

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹1,081 cr despite record Instamart growth

Birla Corporation, M P Birla Group

Birla Corporation Q4 results: Profit up 33% to ₹257 cr; revenue up 7%

ABB India

ABB India Q4 results: Profit rises 3% to ₹474 crore on higher revenues

Topics : Shakti Pumps (India) Shakti Pumps Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon