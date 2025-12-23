Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% on ₹327-crore order win; details here

Shakti Pumps shares jump 7% on ₹327-crore order win; details here

Shakti Pumps said it has received a letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for the supply of 12,883 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems

Shakti Pumps share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. rose over 7 per cent on Tuesday after the company received a letter of award for the supply of 12,883 off-grid DC solar pumping systems worth ₹327.62 crore. 
 
The pumps & diesel engine maker's stock rose as much as 7.57 per cent during the day to ₹767.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 16 this year. The Shakti Pumps (India) stock pared gains to trade 5.2 per cent higher at ₹747 apiece, compared to a 0.01 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:39 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 0.8 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 30 per cent this year, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shakti Pumps has a total market capitalisation of ₹9,167.23 crore.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Shakti Pumps bags an order win 

Shakti Pumps said it has received a letter of award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.for the supply of 12,883 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across Maharashtra.
 
The order, awarded under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana and PM-KUSUM B scheme, covers pumps of 3 horsepower, 5 horsepower and 7.5 horsepower capacities, it said in an exchange filing. The scope of work includes the design, manufacture, supply, transportation, installation, testing and commissioning of the systems.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 23, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty below 26,200; Belrise Ind soars 10%, Ambuja Cements 2%

Lenskart

Lenskart shares jump 5% on plans to form Thailand JV with Matt Optical

Lloyds Enterprises share price fell on December 23

Lloyds Enterprises falls over 4 per cent; co to restructure realty business

Indian Railways

Rail-related stocks in focus; JWL, Kernex, RailTel, BEML rally up to 9%

FirstCry share price

Here's why Brainbees Solutions share price rose 4.5% in trade on Dec 23

 
The total value of the contract stands at ₹327.62 crore, excluding goods and services tax, and ₹356.77 crore, including goods and services tax. The project is to be executed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order.
 
Earlier this month, the company received a Letter of Empanelment from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. for the supply and installation of 16,025 off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems across the state under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana/PM-KUSUM B scheme.  ALSO READ | Antony Waste soars 11%, Sanghvi Movers jumps 9% intraday; Key triggers here 
Shakti Pumps reported a revenue of ₹666.35 crore, up 5 per cent from ₹634.59 crore in September 2024. Net profit stood at ₹90.71 crore, a decline of 10.56 per cent from ₹101.42 crore a year earlier. Ebitda came in at ₹141.49 crore, down 8.4 per cent from ₹154.46 crore in the same period last year. 
 
The company was founded in 1982 as a partnership firm and was later converted into a public limited company in 1995. It manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products. It is the only company that manufactures a wide range of products for solar pump installation in-house, including Variable Frequency Drives, Structures, Motors, Inverters, and others.
 

More From This Section

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Motilal Oswal starts Nykaa coverage, sees growth but near-term gains capped

VIP Industries, which was set up in 1971, has four factories that together produce nearly five million pieces annually

Motilal Oswal expects revival in luggage sector; retains Buy on VIP, Safari

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Antony Waste soars 11%, Sanghvi Movers jumps 9% intraday; Key triggers here

Large-cap stocks to buy for 2026: Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Varun Beverages, Tata Consumer Products and HPCL, says Bonanza.

Airtel, L&T, Varun Beverages among 5 largecap stock ideas for 2026: Experts

Man Industries share price rose on Tuesday, December 23

Man Industries sees no impact of I-T searches; share price rises over 3%

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets stock market trading Shakti Pumps (India) Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon