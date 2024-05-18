Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shipping Corporation of India share falls 4% on weak Q4 performance

Shipping Corporation of India's profit dropped 19 per cent to Rs 307 crore in Q4FY24, from 380 crore in Q4FY23

Shipping Corporation of India

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SCI stock falls: Vessels operator Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) shares surged as much as 3.62 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 226.25 per share, on Saturday.

The drop came after the company announced a weak set of fourth quarter results of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24) results. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shipping Corporation of India’s profit dropped 19 per cent to Rs 307 crore in Q4FY24, from 380 crore in Q4FY23. 

However, revenue from operations fell marginally to Rs 1,413 crore, from Rs 1,420 crore. Ebitda also decreased to Rs 407 crore, from Rs 465 crore.

SCI’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit fell 12.3 per cent to Rs 406 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year 2024, from Rs 463 crore a year ago.

Its Ebitda margin, meanwhile, came in at 28.8 per cent, from 32.7 per cent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.

The board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. The dividend, if declared, would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM.

SCI is a shipping company operating break-bulk services, international container services, liquid/dry bulk services, offshore services, passenger services. Additionally, the SCI manages and manages a large number of vessels on behalf of various government departments and organisations.

The market capitalisation of SCI is Rs 10,853.12 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 290.60 while its 52-week low is Rs 93.7. At 10:38 AM, shares of SCI were trading 0.75 per cent lower at Rs 233 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent at 73,959 levels.
Topics : Buzzing stocks buzzing stock Shipping Corporation of India Shipping Corporation BSE NSE Q4 Results BSE NSE equity Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon