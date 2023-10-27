close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

The short-term trend of the Nifty index is weak as it is placed below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA

Nifty 50
Web Exclusive

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Bear Spread Strategy on Nifty
 
Buy Nifty (November 9 expiry) 18,800 PUT at Rs 139.9 and simultaneously sell 18,500 PUT at Rs 62.55

Lot Size: 50

Cost of the strategy: Rs 77.35 (Rs 3,868 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 11,132 if Nifty closes at or below Rs 18,500 on November 9 expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 18,722

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:2.88

Approx margin required: Rs 19,000

Rationale:

>> Short rollover is seen in the Nifty Futures to the November series, where open interest rose by 14 per cent on Thursday with Nifty falling 1.39 per cent.

>> Nifty has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of August 31 and October 4. 

>> Short term trend of the Nifty is weak as it is placed below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.

>> Amongst the Nifty options, aggressive Call writing is seen at 19,000-19,200 levels.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are own. He does not hold any position in the index. 

Topics : Nifty futures Nifty F&O index options Derivative calls Derivatives strategy Market technicals

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 6:45 AM IST

