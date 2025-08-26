Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shreeji Shipping lists at 7% premium, falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Shreeji Shipping lists at 7% premium, falls short of IPO GMP estimates

Shreeji Shipping's stock opened at ₹270 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 7 per cent over the issue price of ₹252

share market, trading

Shreeji Shipping Global lists at 7 per cent premium

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO listing today: Shares of logistics company Shreeji Shipping Global made a positive debut on the Dalal Street on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The company's share opened at ₹270 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 7 per cent over the issue price of ₹252. After the listing, the stock fell 2.4 per cent from the listing price to ₹263.5.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹271.85, up 7.9 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹263, up 3.2 per cent from the listing price. 
 
The listing price of Shreeji Shipping was below grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted price of Shreeji Shipping were trading at ₹286, up ₹34 or 13.5 per cent from the issue price of ₹252, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  ALSO READ | Gem Aromatics IPO Shares makes flat debut with over 2.5 per cent premium
 

Shreeji Shipping IPO details

Shreeji Shipping IPO received a solid response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 58 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 110.4 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 72.7 times, and the retail investors at 21.92 times.

The ₹410.7-crore mainline IPO comprises a fresh issue of 16.3 million equity shares and no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company set the IPO price band ₹252. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, and closed on Thursday, August 22, 2025.   ALSO READ | Vikram Solar IPO shares list at 2% premium on bourses 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to to use the proceeds from the issue for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category from the secondary market and repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

