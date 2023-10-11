close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Shreyas Shipping opens delisting bid at Rs 400 a share, to close on Oct 17

As part of the delisting process, the counter offer bidding period for public shareholders of Shreyas Shipping at Rs 400 per share will start from October 11 and close on October 17

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shreyas Shipping on Wednesday resumed its delisting offer at a counter offer price of Rs 400 per share and the offer will close on October 17.
This is the second attempt at delisting after the company's shareholders had tendered shares at a price of Rs 890 per share as against the revised offer of Rs 375 apiece. The revised price was higher compared to the original price of Rs 338 per share announced early last month.
Subsequently, the tendering was cancelled and the company decided to make a counter offer.
As part of the delisting process, the counter offer bidding period for public shareholders of Shreyas Shipping at Rs 400 per share will start from October 11 and close on October 17, the parent company Transworld Holdings said in a note.
The share price of the company was Rs 262 per share on May 19 (pre-delisting announcement) and the counter offer price is at a 52.7 per cent premium to the pre-announcement price.
On a 60-day weighted average price, the floor price was Rs 292 and hence the counter offer price is at 37 percent premium to the floor price, the company said.
The counter offer price is at a 6.7 per cent premium to the closing price of Rs 374.25 on October 10, it added.
Transworld announced its intention to voluntarily delist Shreyas Shipping on May 21 this year.
Currently, Transworld along with its affiliates holds 70.44 per cent stake in Shreyas.

Also Read

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup: Important to be in present says Shreyas Iyer on injury recovery

Shreyas Shipping zooms 20% as board to mull delisting plan on May 24

NAP for Green Shipping promotes eco-friendly practices, says Jagannathan

Shreyas Shipping stock falls after counter offer; Juniper Hotels files DRHP

Indian shares extend gains as US rate woes ease, TCS results eyed

HCLTech Q2 preview: ASAP deal to aid revenue growth; guidance revision eyed

Sebi resolves over 3,700 complaints through SCORES in September

Number of MF investors crosses 40 million, SIP flows scale a new high

This Dolly Khanna-owned iron & steel stock has zoomed over 100% in 3 months

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Stock Market Shreyas Shipping Delisting

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon