close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Shreyas Shipping zooms 20% as board to mull delisting plan on May 24

The company said delisting proposal will provide the public shareholders an opportunity to realise immediate and certain value for their equity shares.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Shipping

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics were locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 312.60 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after the company said its board will meet on Wednesday, May 24 to consider a proposal for delisting of shares.
The company is the Indian flagged vessel owning unit of Transworld Group. In past four trading days, the stock tanked 23 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of Rs 413 on August 25, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 212.20 on March 27, 2023.
Transworld Holdings Limited, the promoter of the company, expressed its intention to acquire all the equity shares of the Shreyas Shipping & Logistics that are held by public shareholders; and consequently voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company from the stock exchange where equity shares are presently listed i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited by making a delisting offer.

Also Read

This SME shipping company's stock is up more than 2,900% over issue price

BF Investment zooms 20% as board to consider delisting plan on January 4

BF Investment hits 10% lower circuit as board defers delisting proposal

TTK Healthcare hits 5-year high on delisting plan; zooms 70% in 14 days

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Siemens dips 10% after board okays sale of low voltage-geared motors biz

Balaji Amines tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 results

TCS up 1% as consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr order from BSNL for 4G deployment

5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Indian rupee poised to weaken after central bank pulls 2,000-rupee notes

As on March 31, 2023, the promoters held 70.44 per cent stake in Shreyas Shipping. Among public shareholders, resident individual investors held 24.03 per cent holding, and the remaining, 5.53 per stake are with the non-resident Indians, bodies corporate and others.
The proposed delisting would enable the members of the Promoter Group to obtain full ownership of the company, which in turn will provide enhanced operational flexibility. The delisting proposal will enhance the company's operational, financial and strategic flexibility including but not limited to corporate restructurings, acquisitions, exploring new financing structures, including financial support from the Promoter Group.
The delisting proposal will provide the public shareholders an opportunity to realise immediate and certain value for their equity shares, the company said on rationale for delisting proposal.
Meanwhile, in January-March quarter (Q4FY23), the company had posted 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 18 crore, against Rs 45 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue from operations were down 29 per cent YoY to Rs 81 crore from Rs 115 crore in a year ago quarter. Reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin contracted by 800 bps to 48 per cent from 56 per cent.
The company said container shipping markets continued to decline as compared to previous quarter on account of ongoing global geopolitical disruptions. Charter and freight levels have shown lowering trend.

Shreyas Shipping

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Shreyas Shipping Market trends Delisting of shares stock market trading Q4 Results

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Petrol, diesel prices remain largely unchanged, check prices in your city

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Siemens dips 10% after board okays sale of low voltage-geared motors biz

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
3 min read

Balaji Amines tanks 19%, hits 52-week low on weak Q4 results

Markets, market, slump, slowdown, correction
3 min read

TCS up 1% as consortium bags Rs 15,000-cr order from BSNL for 4G deployment

TCS-led consortium bags advance purchase order from BSNL worth Rs 15,000 cr
2 min read

5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Adani
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

hybrid funds
5 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty above 18,300; IT, metal stocks upbeat

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon