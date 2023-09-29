Shreyas Shipping stock falls after counter offer; Juniper Hotels files DRHP

Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics plunge 18%





Hyatt Hotels operator files for Rs 1,800 crore IPO

Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL) plunged 18 per cent on Friday as investors were left disappointed by the counter offer made by promoter Transworld Holdings for the delisting bid. Shares of the company finished at Rs 387, down Rs 86.5, or 18.3 per cent over its previous close.Transworld has made a counter offer of Rs 400 per share for public shareholders. The offer price is less than half of the discovered price of Rs 890 arrived at after reverse book building process.





Juniper Hotels, which operates under the Hyatt brand, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company is planning to issue fresh shares worth Rs 1,800 crore in the initial public offer (IPO), which will be used to pare its debt. The maiden share sale will not have any offer for sale component. Juniper Hotels is co-owned by Saraf Hotels and Two Seas Holdings, an affiliate of global hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels Corporation.



Plaza Wires IPO subscribed 4.68x



on Day 1 The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires was fully subscribed on day one of bidding on Friday and closed the day with a 4.68 times subscription.



The IPO received bids for 44,405,316 shares against 9,496,114 shares on offer, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange.



The part allotted for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 26.49 times, while the category for non-institutional investors received 4.76 times subscription.