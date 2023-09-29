close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Shreyas Shipping stock falls after counter offer; Juniper Hotels files DRHP

Juniper Hotels, which runs hotels under the Hyatt brand, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics plunge 18%
 
Shares of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics (SSL) plunged 18 per cent on Friday as investors were left disappointed by the counter offer made by promoter Transworld Holdings for the delisting bid. Shares of the company finished at Rs 387, down Rs 86.5, or 18.3 per cent over its previous close.

Transworld has made a counter offer of Rs 400 per share for public shareholders. The offer price is less than half of the discovered price of Rs 890 arrived at after reverse book building process.

Hyatt Hotels operator files for Rs 1,800 crore IPO
 
Juniper Hotels, which operates under the Hyatt brand, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. The company is planning to issue fresh shares worth Rs 1,800 crore in the initial public offer (IPO), which will be used to pare its debt.

The maiden share sale will not have any offer for sale component. Juniper Hotels is co-owned by Saraf Hotels and Two Seas Holdings, an affiliate of global hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Plaza Wires IPO subscribed 4.68x 
 
on Day 1 The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Plaza Wires was fully subscribed on day one of bidding on Friday and closed the day with a 4.68 times subscription.
 
The IPO received bids for 44,405,316 shares against 9,496,114 shares on offer, as per data available with the National Stock Exchange.
 

Also Read

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Oyo pre-files DRHP with Sebi, cuts issue size to $400-600 million

Wadia group likely to exit loss-making budget carrier Go First: Report

IPO issuances in first half of FY24 hit 16-year high, raise Rs 26,272 crore

Updater Services IPO subscribed 2.9 times on final day of subscription

Govt owned WAPCOS scraps IPO plans; withdrawal reasons not disclosed

JSW Infra IPO subscribed 43%; SME stocks to come under surveillance

Brokerages recommend JSW Infra IPO, cite firm's govt contracts among risks

The part allotted for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 26.49 times, while the category for non-institutional investors received 4.76 times subscription. 

Topics : SEBI IPO India Hyatt Hotels share market

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon