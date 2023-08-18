Siemens: Here's why Bear Spread strategy may be profitable for this stock

BEAR SPREAD strategy on SIEMENS



Buy SIEMENS (31-Aug Expiry) 3,500 PUT at Rs 37 & simultaneously sell 3,400 PUT at Rs 15



Lot Size: 275



Cost of the strategy: Rs 22 (Rs 6,050 per strategy)



Maximum profit: Rs 21,450 if SIEMENS closes at or below Rs 3,400 on 31 August expiry.



Breakeven Point: Rs 3478



Risk Reward Ratio: 1:3.55



Approx margin required: Rs 34,400

Rationale:



>> Short build up was seen in the Siemens Futures on Thursday where Open Interest rose by 3 per cent (Prov) with SIEMENS falling by 0.51 per cent.

>> Short-term trend of the Siemens turned weak as the stock price is trading below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA.

>> Stock price has broken down from the upward sloping trendline, adjoining the lows of 22-May-2023 and 20-July 2023



>> Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI have fallen below benchmark level of 50, indicting bearish trend.







Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.



Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is senior derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock/index. Views are personal.