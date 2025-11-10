Monday, November 10, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Signatureglobal shares drop 4% after Q2 results; earnings breakdown here

Signatureglobal shares fell after it reported a net loss of ₹46.86 crore in the September quarter, compared to a profit of ₹4.15 crore in the same period last year

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Signatureglobal (India) fell nearly 4  per cent on Monday after the company reported a net loss of Rs 46.86 crore in the September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), with analysts expecting the operating metrics to miss on full-year guidance. 
 
The realty major's stock fell as much as 3.95 per cent during the day to ₹1,016.3 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 3 2.8 per cent lower at ₹1,028 apiece, compared to a 0.51 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 2:06 PM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 2.2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to an 8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Signatureglobal has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,422.72 crore.  
 

Signatureglobal Q1 results

The company reported a net loss of ₹46.86 crore in the September quarter, compared to a profit of ₹4.15 crore in the same period last year. The developer also saw a 56 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in revenue from operations for Q2FY26 to ₹338.49 crore, down from ₹749.28 crore in Q2FY25.
 
This comes even as the realty firm reported a 27 per cent decline in pre-sales bookings to ₹2,020 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹2,780 crore recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. Commenting on the performance, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and Whole-time Director, Signature Global, said that with strategic land acquisitions and a healthy launch pipeline in the coming quarters, the company remains focused on strengthening its performance and capturing emerging market opportunities.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

