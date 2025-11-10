Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty IT index rallies 2%; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS gain up to 3%; here's why

Nifty IT index rallies 2%; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS gain up to 3%; here's why

Since September 30, the Nifty IT index has outperformed the market by surging 6.4 pee cent as compared to a 4-per cent rise in the Nifty 50 index

Infosys office

Infosys share price rallied 3 per cent in the intraday trade today | Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT stocks rising today: Shares of information technology (IT) companies were trading higher on Monday, gaining up to 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade, on value buying.
 
Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mphasis, LTIMindtree, Wipro, and Oracle Financial Services Software share prices rose in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.
 
At 11:11 AM, the Nifty IT index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2 per cent as compared to a 0.50-per cent rise in the Nifty 50. Since September 30, the IT index has outperformed the market by surging 6.4 per cent as against a 4 per cent gain in the benchmark index.
 
 
However, thus far in calendar year 2025, the Nifty IT index has slipped 17 per cent, as compared to an 8.4 per cent rally in the Nifty 50. 

Also Read

Lenskart share price

Lenskart recovers after weak debut; experts split on outlook; hold or sell?

AIA Engineering share price

AIA Engineering gains 5% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Torrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma surpasses Cipla in mcap ranking; soars 6% on Nov 10

Nykaa shares in focus after Q2

Nykaa shares gain 5% as Q2 profit jumps multifold despite missing estimates

Transformers and Rectifiers forms JV with China's Jiangsu Jingke

Transformers and Rectifiers tanks 20%; why smallcap stock hit 52-week low?

Why has the Nifty IT index been rising since October 2025?

 
According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) results of IT companies indicated that demand trends are stabilising, with fewer program cancellations and easing headwinds across select sectors.
 
The brokerage firm believes the deal momentum remains steady, and skewed towards cost optimisation. AI adoption is accelerating, with vendors announcing clear strategies - mid-tier players stand out for better incentive alignment to capture this wave. Analysts at the brokerage have increased earnings estimates by 0-3 per cent, aided by currency-driven margin resilience. "The setup for FY27 holds promise," it added.
 
In Q2FY26, earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins surprised positively, partly due to rupee depreciation of 3 per cent in the quarter. Most companies beat the brokerage's margin estimates by 30-90 bps. However, the underlying pressure points exist.
 
Companies have managed to protect margins during weak demand phases through efficiency measures, wage deferrals, and cost controls. The levers appear largely exhausted after nearly three years of subdued demand, the brokerage firm said in IT Services Q2FY26 review report.
 
Tier-1 and mid-tier IT, both, trade at 1-year forward price earnings (P/E) multiple approaching the last 10-year and last 5-year averages, respectively. Valuations for Tier-1 IT companies have declined to a level where FCF and dividend yield are starting to get attractive. Mid-tier companies, meanwhile, continue to trade at premium valuations with growth potential, justifying the same for some such as Coforge and Hexaware, analysts said.
 
After three years of muted growth, frustration is evident in multiple derating. The prevailing belief that IT firms are 'AI losers', overlooks the bigger culprits: macro uncertainty and client captive shifts. Recovery in discretionary spending is, therefore, pivotal to dispel fears of structural decline, the Kotak report said.
 
Going ahead, analysts see a rebound in spending, driving 200-300 bps industry growth acceleration. This, they said, would reaffirm the strength of the model and unlock meaningful stock upside. "Conversely, another weak year in FY2027 could cement the perception, however inaccurate, that IT Services face structural headwinds," the brokerage firm said.
 
Meanwhile, among individual stocks, Infosys rallied 3 per cent to ₹1,519.60 in the intraday trade today. The IT major, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, announced that it has fixed Friday, November 14, 2025, as the record date for its ₹18,000-crore share buyback announced in September.
 
Infosys delivered a steady performance driven by resilience in deal execution, continued traction in digital transformation projects and operational discipline across key verticals. Its focus on GenAI adoption, platform monetisation and cloud-led modernisation is expected to enhance scalability and differentiation, according to analysts at Geojit Investments.
 
Strategic acquisitions in cybersecurity and consulting strengthen domain capabilities and regional presence, while internal efficiency initiatives and talent upskilling support margin resilience. With improving demand visibility, strong innovation pipelines and disciplined capability allocation, it remains well positioned for sustainable growth in the evolving digital landscape, the brokerage firm said. Analysts reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, based on 22x FY27E adjusted EPS, with a revised target price of ₹1,712.

More From This Section

trading, markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, pharma power Sensex by 450 pts; Nifty above 25,600; Trent down 7%

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

PLI incentive schemes: achieving ambitions, but timelines and progress vary

Hindustan Aeronautics share price in focus

HAL shares rise 3% on inking agreement with General Electric; check details

Chart check on Goldman Sachs top stocks to buy: Reliance, Titan, Havells India and PTC Industries.

Reliance, Titan, 2 others among Goldman's top stock picks; what charts say?

Tata Motors

Tata Motors demerger: How the split will unlock value for investors & Tatas

Topics : The Smart Investor Nifty IT stocks Nifty IT Index TCS stock Infosys Q2 results stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon