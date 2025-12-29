Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Silver retreats from $80/ounce peak, gold softens on profit-taking

Silver retreats from $80/ounce peak, gold softens on profit-taking

Spot platinum slid by 6.9 per cent to $2,281.15 an ounce after touching a record peak of $2,478.50 while palladium plunged 11.9 per cent to $1,694.75 an ounce

Gold and silver

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Silver retreated after touching a record peak above $80 an ounce on  Monday while gold slipped from levels close to historic highs as investors booked profits and a market perception of reduced geopolitical risks curbed safe-haven buying. 
Spot gold was down 1.7 per cent at $4,455.35 an ounce by 1321 GMT after hitting a record $4,549.71 on Friday. US gold futures for February delivery lost 1.7 per cent to $4,474.80. Spot silver shed 5.1 per cent to $75.15 an ounce, retreating from a record  high of $83.62 hit earlier in the session. As of 7 pm Indian standard time (IST), gold was trading at $4,446.75 per ounce while silver was at $74.73.
 
 
Spot platinum slid by 6.9 per cent to $2,281.15 an ounce after touching a record peak of $2,478.50 while palladium plunged 11.9 per cent to $1,694.75 an ounce. 
“This morning (gold) price decline, which follows record highs, is attributable mainly to traders taking profits ahead of the 
year-end,” said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista. 

Also Read

IllustratIon: Binay Sinha

Why capping Sebi's surplus risks weakening India's market regulatorpremium

a

China, EU lead Russian fuel purchases as India suffered despite cutspremium

stock market, market

ChinaAMC lists depository receipts of two flagship ETFs on Thai exchange

silver trading silver investment

Silver futures jump 6% to ₹2.54 lakh/kg, cross $80/ounce in global markets

stock market, market

Street signs: Multi-asset funds rise; Nifty key levels, domestic IPO flowspremium

“Tentative optimism from the US administration regarding progress in the Ukraine peace talks also represents a mild headwind,” he added.   
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were “getting a lot closer, maybe very close” to an agreement to end the war in Ukraine. 
Bullion has risen about 72 per cent this year, rallying on factors such as softer US monetary policy, dollar weakness, geopolitical friction and robust central bank  
purchases. Outperforming gold, silver has gained 181 per cent so far this year, driven by its designation as a US critical mineral, supply shortages and rising industrial and investor appetite.  
Markets are looking out for the release of the Fed’s December meeting minutes, due on Tuesday, for clues on the interest rate outlook. Traders are pricing in two rate cuts next year. Non-yielding assets tend to do well when interest rates are low. 
UBS lifts gold outlook, sees prices rising to $5,000/oz in 2026 
UBS on Monday raised its gold target price to $5,000 an ounce over the first three quarters of 2026, before expecting prices to moderate to $4,800/oz by end-2026, up from its earlier forecast of $4,300/oz. The bank expects gold demand to rise steadily through 2026, supported by lower real yields, persistent global economic concerns, and uncertainty around US domestic policy, particularly linked to midterm elections  and rising fiscal stress. “If political or financial risks increase, prices could climb to as much as $5,400/oz (previously $4,900/oz),” UBS said. 

More From This Section

life insurance, insurance

Term insurance: Marriage, childbirth, loans are triggers to raise coverpremium

stock markets, trading

Markets slip on FPI selling, year-end listlessness; Sensex down 346 points

Stock Market LIVE, December 29, 2025

Stock Market Close: Indian equities fall for 4th day; Sensex slips 346 pts; Nifty at 25,942

SEPC share price rose on December 29

SEPC share price jumps over 7% on order win worth ₹230 crore from MOIL

Year ender 2025, market outlook 2026, market events 2025

Market outlook 2026: Earnings, Budget, FII flow, trade deal to drive stocks

Topics : Stock Market Gold Silver Market news commodities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon