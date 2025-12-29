Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / ChinaAMC lists depository receipts of two flagship ETFs on Thai exchange

ChinaAMC lists depository receipts of two flagship ETFs on Thai exchange

A key highlight of this issuance is that it offers global investors a wrap-up of China's "hard tech" strength besides core assets

stock market, market

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

/ -- Today, China Asset Management Co. (ChinaAMC) partnered with Thai securities firm InnovestX Securities to list Depository Receipts (DRs) linked to the "ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF" and the "ChinaAMC STAR 50 ETF" on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), enabling Thai investors access to a basket of China's core assets and hard-core technologies.

This marks the first time that ETFs listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) have entered an overseas market through a DR structure, and represents another milestone in deepening capital market cooperation between China and Thailand under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The simultaneous listing of these two flagship ETFs in Thailand also fully reflects the local market's strong interest in allocating to high-quality Chinese assets and their confidence toward growth prospects of China's technology sector.

 

In June, ChinaAMC collaborated with Thailand's leading asset manager BBL Asset Management to launch the Southeast Asian nation's first feeder fund channels to China's A500 ETF, marking the first overseas introduction of China's broad-based A500 index.

This July also witnessed ChinaAMC's introduction of China Global Vision Fund to Thai investors, via partnership with Thailand's First Plus Asset Management. Notably, ChinaAMC has secured the first fully discretionary mandate among onshore Chinese managers to run a Thai-domiciled fund. The fund is dedicated to investing in leading Chinese firms expanding internationally, enabling Thai investors to capitalize on the structural trend of China companies going global.

Also Read

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

Taiwan condemns China's joint military drills, deploys forces to respond

Cambodia's Defence Minister Tea Seiha and Thailand's Defence Minister Natthaphon Narkphanit pose with documents during a special General Border Committee (GBC) meeting at a border checkpoint | REUTERS

China takes swipe at Trump's mediation bid in Thailand-Cambodia conflict

china Flag, China

Chinese military starts drills in Taiwan Strait amid tensions with Japan

CHINA FIGHTER JET

How China's 6G smart surface could turn radar into a power source

Thailand, Cambodia, ceasefire

Cambodia reports Thai airstrikes prior to the 2 nations agreed to ceasefire

From the A500, China Global Vision Fund to the STAR 50 and CSI 300 indices, ChinaAMC has continued to expand overseas investors' "China asset allocation toolkit" through forward-looking planning and efficient execution.

Easy Access to China's "core assets "+ "hard tech"

A key highlight of this issuance is that it offers global investors a wrap-up of China's "hard tech" strength besides core assets.

Unlike traditional broad-based or general growth indices, the STAR 50 Index brings together leading companies in China's strategic emerging industries such as semiconductors, high-end equipment, and biomedicine. The listing of the ChinaAMC STAR 50 ETF DR fills a gap in the Southeast Asian market for investing in China's "hard tech" sector. This not only allows Thai investors to directly benefit from China's technological transformation but also collectively demonstrates the international capital market's high recognition of China's latest achievements in core technology breakthroughs, semiconductor supply chain independence and technological self-reliance.

At the same time, the ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF, widely regarded as a barometer of the Chinese economy, is also being listed in Thailand through the DR structure, providing international investors with a channel for one-click access to China's core high-quality assets. The simultaneous listing of these two products creates a strategy of "core assets + hard-core technology."

ChinaAMC: Leading Chinese Asset Managers' "Go Global" drive

As a pioneer in China asset management industry's "go global" drive, ChinaAMC has always been at the forefront of promoting the internationalization of Chinese assets, boasting exceptional index investment management capabilities and extensive cross-border business experience.

This project leverages efficient connectivity mechanisms to build a highly innovative cross-border ecosystem. InnovestX Securities purchases the underlying ETFs in the Hong Kong market through the "Northbound ETF Connect" scheme and then issues DRs in Thailand. ChinaAMC provides the underlying high-quality asset management services, while InnovestX is responsible for local issuance and market-making.

This model efficiently connects the markets of Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Thai investors can trade in real-time during local market hours using Thai baht without overseas accounts, while also benefiting from policy incentives such as capital gains tax exemptions. This not only significantly enhances the convenience of cross-border investment but also facilitates a continuous inflow of overseas medium- to long-term capital into the SSE market, showcasing a new chapter in the high-level opening-up of China's capital markets.

About ChinaAMC

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has grown to be one of the largest asset managers in China, with total AUM exceeding RMB3.2 trillion (US$449.5billion) as of Sept 30, 2025. It positioned itself as a full-service and versatile asset management platform that operates across asset classes, industries and regions. ChinaAMC has been China's largest equity ETF provider for 20 consecutive years (2005-2024).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Castrol India, Castrol oil, Oil, motor oil

Open offer unlikely to lift Castrol India stock as premium remains modest

Investors, Trading

60% of top 1,000 stocks trading in red this year; smallcaps among worst hitpremium

Sebi

Sebi's Mumbai space quest ends, MMRDA allots BKC plot for expansionpremium

Coal India

Coal India clears listing of SECL, steps up plans to monetise assets

stock market, BSE

Indices rise on IT, finance gains; Sensex up 638, Nifty climbs 206

Topics : Stock Market China Thailand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlinesGold and Silver Price TodaySmallCap Index Stocks in 2026Delhi Weather TodayStocks to Buy TodayOTT This WeekCoforge Acquires EncoraIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon